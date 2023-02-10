Evan Ferguson to make speedy return from injury against Crystal Palace

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Evan Ferguson has allayed all fears of serious injury and is available for Brighton’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Ferguson limped out of his side’s FA Cup win over Liverpool two weeks ago having been subject to a horror tackle from behind by Fabinho, and left the stadium in a protective boot amid concerns he was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi today confirmed that Ferguson is available for tomorrow’s 3pm fixture away to Crystal Palace.

“Evan Ferguson is available”, said De Zerbi, “but I have a decision to make between him and Deniz Undav. He played well last week. Evan is more of a striker, but Deniz is also very important to how we play.”

Undav played in Ferguson’s absence in last weekend’s win over Bournemouth.

Ferguson’s return to fitness is a boost for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, ahead of the start of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France next month.

Additional reporting by PA