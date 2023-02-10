Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Evan Ferguson.
# Evan sent
Evan Ferguson to make speedy return from injury against Crystal Palace
The teenage striker has allayed any concerns of long-term injury having been fouled by Liverpool’s Fabinho two weeks ago.
113
0
6 minutes ago

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Evan Ferguson has allayed all fears of serious injury and is available for Brighton’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace tomorrow. 

Ferguson limped out of his side’s FA Cup win over Liverpool two weeks ago having been subject to a horror tackle from behind by Fabinho, and left the stadium in a protective boot amid concerns he was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. 

However, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi today confirmed that Ferguson is available for tomorrow’s 3pm fixture away to Crystal Palace. 

“Evan Ferguson is available”, said De Zerbi, “but I have a decision to make between him and Deniz Undav. He played well last week. Evan is more of a striker, but Deniz is also very important to how we play.”

Undav played in Ferguson’s absence in last weekend’s win over Bournemouth. 

Ferguson’s return to fitness is a boost for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, ahead of the start of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France next month. 

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Additional reporting by PA 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     