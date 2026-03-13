Brighton boss insists Evan Ferguson has future at club - 'He can have a big impact on our game'

BRIGHTON BOSS FABIAN Hürzeler insists Evan Ferguson has a future at the Premier League club and has backed the 21-year-old to come back stronger following surgery on his left ankle.

The Republic of Ireland international will miss this month’s World Cup play-off semi-final away to Czechia, and possible final clash in Dublin, after undergoing an operation on Monday.

Hürzeler believes Ferguson has the “attitude and mindset” to return better than before following a loan spell with AS Roma that was cut short due to the injury.

Ferguson also has three years remaining on his contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

“I will speak to him to today because I think that he has received a lot of messages and I want everything to calm down, then I will speak to him today or tomorrow. I spoke to him before the surgery and I want to give him some time,” Hürzeler said on the club’s website.

“It’s not great news for us or him. It’s bad for everyone. But I’m a hundred percent sure that he will come back stronger and we will give him the support he needs, but I’m a hundred percent sure that he has the attitude and mindset to come back stronger. Hopefully it doesn’t take that long.

While the Brighton head coach did not provide a time scale for that return it’s understood that Ferguson will not play again this season with pre-season a realistic target.

When asked directly if Ferguson had a long-term future at the club, Hürzeler said: “Yes, every player who has a contract has a future. We all know what Evan is capable of doing. He proved it so many times playing for this club. He had some really good games for Roma, he scored some goals. We are all happy for when he’s back because then he can have a big impact on our game.”