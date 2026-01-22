Evan Ferguson returns for Roma, mixed fortunes for British clubs in Europa League

Uefa Europa League league phase, matchday seven results in full:

Fenerbahce 0 Aston Villa 1

PAOK 2 Real Betis 0

Bologna 2 Celtic 2

Brann 3 Midtjylland 3

Malmo 0 Red Star Belgrade 1

Feyenoord 3 Sturm Graz 0

Viktoria Plzen 1 Porto 1

Freiburg 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0

Young Boys 0 Lyon 1

Celta Vigo 2 Lille 1

Nice 3 Go Ahead Eagles 1

Dinamo Zagreb 4 FCSB 1

Ferencvaros 1 Panathinaikos 1

Red Bull Salzburg 3 Basel 1

Roma 2 Stuttgart 0

Rangers 1 Ludogorets 0

Braga 1 Nottingham Forest 0

Playing later (delayed due to crowd trouble)

Utrecht v Genk

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Evan Ferguson returned as Roma beat Stuttgart 2-0 in the Europa League tonight.

The Meath native missed the Italian club’s last two matches after being forced off after sustaining a back injury in the Serie A clash against Sassuolo earlier this month.

Ferguson completed 90 minutes this evening for Gian Piero Gasperini, as Niccolò Pisilli’s goals in the 40th and 93rd minutes assured his side of at least a spot in the knockout phase play-offs.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals from 22 appearances in all competitions for Roma, whom he joined on loan from Brighton at the start of the season, in a campaign that has been disrupted by various injuries.

The Irish star’s inconsistent form has led to question marks over his immediate future in the Italian capital, with January signings Donyell Malen and Robinio Vaz providing competition for a place in attack.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest face the prospect of going into the play-offs after a limp display in a 1-0 loss to Braga, who climbed up to fifth.

Morgan Gibbs-White had a penalty saved early in the second half, and Braga went straight down the other end and scored as Forest captain Ryan Yates bundled into his own net.

Forest’s woes were compounded when Elliot Anderson was sent off for dissent in stoppage time.

Rangers were eliminated despite their 1-0 victory over Ludogorets at Ibrox, where Mohamed Diomande grabbed the only goal.

Freiburg and Midtjylland are both on the cusp of a last-16 spot, with Roma well placed to join them after their fourth in a row in the Europa League.

Additional reporting by AFP