Evan Ferguson faces fight for his position as Roma bring in two new forwards

Ferguson has scored five goals so far in his time at Roma.
10.41am, 16 Jan 2026

EVAN FERGUSON’S POSITION at Roma is under threat as the club have brought in two new attackers, including Donyell Malen from Aston Villa.

Malen, who joined the Premier League club only a year ago from Borussia Dortmund, bagged seven goals in 35 games for Villa.

Roma are understood to have agreed an initial loan for the attacker with a future obligation to buy.

The 26-year-old started just 11 games for Villa this season.

Roma have also brought in 18-year-old Robinio Vaz from Marseille on loan.

This double swoop leaves the future of Ireland star Ferguson up in the air. who is currently on loan at Roma from Brighton.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has often been vocal about his side’s lack of goals this season, and has offered various criticism of the Brighton loanee.

Ferguson has scored five goals so far in his time at Roma.

