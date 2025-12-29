Evan Ferguson nabs goal and assist in man-of-the-match display for winners Roma

Roma 3

Genoa 1

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Evan Ferguson produced a man-of-the-match display this evening for Roma, who earned a 3-1 win over Genoa in Serie A.

Ferguson scored a goal and provided an assist in the first half, ensuring he left his mark on the game before being withdrawn after 85 minutes.

Advertisement

His assist was for Manu Koné’s goal in the 19th minute before his own goal arrived on 31 minutes.

“Head down, work hard, and when I get the chance to play, show up,” Ferguson is quoted as saying after the game by RTÉ Sport. “It’s a completely different kind of football. It was a big step forward for me, and I wanted to try it. I’m getting more and more comfortable.”

Roma are taking it to their own legend Daniele De Rossi's Genoa in the first half 😳



Evan Ferguson with his second Serie A goal of the season 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/7d2hTPLqe6 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 29, 2025

Roma scored all three of their goals in the first half, with Matías Soulé getting them off the mark after 14 minutes while Jeff Ekhator grabbed a consolation goal for Genoa in the 87th minute.

The Meath native has endured a turbulent time at the club recently, and was subjected to speculation which suggested that his season-long loan spell could be cut short. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini was also critical about his form, and questioned his attitude.

The 21-year-old responded positively with a brace against Celtic in the Europa League while also scoring the only goal of the game in their win over Como earlier this month.

Ferguson’s performance this evening could be another crucial step towards achieving more stability with the Italian side, who are just three points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan in fourth place.