Ferguson starts again in Roma win as Derby return to winning ways in Championship

Roma 1-0 Como (Serie A)

Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Derby County (Championship)

Rangers 1-0 Hibernian (Scottish Premiership)

EVAN FERGUSON’S ROMA earned an important 1-0 win over Como in Serie A this evening.

Ferguson played the full game as Wesley França secured the victory with a goal in the 60th minute to bring Roma to within three points of league leaders Inter, as they sit in fourth place.

Ferguson retained his place in the team after his brilliant performance against Celtic in the Europa League. The Meath native’s future has been the subject of speculation after manager Gian Piero Gasperini criticised the striker’s attitude amid rumours his season-long loan spell could be cut short.

But Ferguson’s two goals against Celtic has helped spark a revival with Gasperini praising the Republic of Ireland international for his “intensity, spirit and unwavering pace.”

The 21-year-old has now produced another solid performance for the club to provide an additional boost.

Patrick Agyemang scored twice as Derby returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Sky Bet Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

USA striker Agyemang struck in each half, either side of Liam Thompson’s effort early in the second period, as Derby halted a three-game winless run to climb up to 12th in the table, four points adrift of the play-offs.

The beleaguered Owls’ wait for a first home league victory of the season continues, while their winless run was extended to 14 matches.

After being docked 12 points in October for going into administration – with a further six points deducted earlier this month for other financial breaches – Wednesday remain a club in turmoil.

Their shortcomings on the pitch were all too apparent as their fans wait to learn which of the 12 parties interested in a club takeover has been granted exclusivity by the administrators.

Rangers moved into third place in William Hill Premiership with a 1-0 win over Hibernian although Danny Rohl’s side provided little inspiration for most of the night at Ibrox.

The Gers fans had begun to grumble about their disjointed side when defender Emmanuel Fernandez netted with a header in the 34th minute for his third goal in 10 appearances and it proved enough to secure all three points.

The Lights Blues were all but knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night with a 2-1 away defeat to Ferencvaros in Budapest, which left them with one point from 18 in Europe.

However, Rohl has found domestic duties less demanding since taking over from Russell Martin and now has six wins and two draws in eight fixtures without finding top form.

Nevertheless, Rangers moved to within nine points of leaders Hearts – whom they face at Tynecastle on Sunday – with a game in hand.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell