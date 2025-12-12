'I want him to play with this intensity and spirit' - Gasperini on Ferguson after brace

ROMA MANAGER GIAN Piero Gasperini hailed Evan Ferguson’s “intensity, spirit and unwavering pace” after his brace against Celtic in the Europa League last night.

And Gasperini wants the Irish international to show those qualities every time he takes to the pitch for the Italian side.

Ferguson’s future had been the subject of speculation this week after Gasperini criticised the striker’s attitude amid rumours his season-long loan spell could be cut short.

But the 21-year-old responded positively in Roma’s 3-0 win at Celtic Park.

“The result is important, but the performance is also important,” Gasperini said of Ferguson, as quoted by romapress.

“I want him to play with this intensity and this spirit, with this unwavering pace. I want him to play and show his qualities on the pitch every time he goes out there.

“As I said before, you have to be patient. These are young players who, suddenly, might turn around and show consistency and growth in their performances. It would be much better if that were the case, but it’s clear that we’ll talk about it later in the January transfer window. We still have several important games to play.”

Ferguson also spoke about his manager after the game.

“Every day he always tries to push me and everyone to the max. He expects a lot from me, he demands a lot of intensity, and that’s why we work together.

“Even though it’s been a difficult start to the season I’ve always trained, I’ve worked hard, I’ve always tried to give my best and tonight it went well.

“I like playing in this environment, in this type of stadium, I’m Irish, so here I feel almost at home.”