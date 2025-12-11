Evan Ferguson stars as Roma beat Celtic

EVAN FERGUSON SCORED twice as Roma beat Celtic 3-0 in the Europa League tonight.

The Meath native’s future had been the subject of speculation this week after manager Gian Piero Gasperini criticised the striker’s attitude amid rumours his season-long loan spell could be cut short.

But the 21-year-old responded positively, netting a brace amid a comfortable win for the Serie A outfit.

It was a bad night for fellow Irish international Liam Scales, meanwhile, as the defender unwittingly put the Italians in front with a headed own goal.

It has been a difficult start for Wilfried Nancy, who became the first Celtic manager to lose his opening two games.

Celtic were in disarray in the opening 45 minutes and trailed by three goals going into the break.

Arne Engels missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time before Celtic improved following a half-time triple substitution.

They could not make inroads on the scoreline as both sides had second-half goals disallowed for offside following VAR interventions.

The defeat leaves Celtic on seven points in the Europa League with two games remaining, away to Bologna and at home to Utrecht.

Just as Celtic have plenty of time to make up for Sunday’s home defeat by William Hill Premiership leaders Hearts, they are still very much in with a chance of progression in Europe.

But Nancy will quickly need to discover a winning formula as his next fixture comes in the Premier Sports Cup final against St Mirren.

The Frenchman took over a side fresh from seven wins in eight games under interim manager Martin O’Neill, but his tactical overhaul has left the team struggling throughout the pitch.

The former Columbus Crew manager ditched the green trainers that sparked media comment after Sunday’s debut but maintained the starting line-up and system with three left-sided centre-backs in Scales, Auston Trusty and Kieran Tierney.

The only change was that Reo Hatate dropped into a deeper position in the midfield square, with Engels playing further forward.

Celtic struggled to build from the back or get forward in numbers in the first half, with wide players Sebastian Tounekti and Yang Hyun-jun looking uncomfortable in their wing-back roles.

Roma immediately hemmed Celtic in and took the lead in the sixth minute when Scales intercepted a driven corner that was heading for Gianluca Mancini, who was being marked by Tierney, but headed the ball in off the bar.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Celtic were virtually missing as an attacking force as Roma created chance after chance. They were off-target from five decent openings, and Kasper Schmeichel made a good stop before Ferguson converted Zeki Celik’s low cross in the 36th minute.

Tierney had been left alone to deal with the two players, with Tounekti further up the wing and Hatate struggling to get back.

The home fans, missing the vocal backing of the banned Green Brigade, finally found their voice in response with a rendition of “sack the board”.

Celtic soon launched their first attacking move of note, but Yang shot over the bar, and Ferguson doubled his tally in the final minute of the half.

Matias Soule was allowed yards of space to play a forward pass into the box and on-loan Brighton attacker Ferguson, despite being tightly marked by Scales, found the bottom corner thanks to a brilliant touch and finish.

Engels soon benefited from a soft penalty award for a pull but the Belgian hit the inside of the post.

Nancy brought Colby Donovan into his back three and also introduced Paulo Bernardo and Kelechi Iheanacho, and Celtic had more life about them in the second period.

Iheanacho missed a good chance after being played through on goal and finished well from a low cross from Engels, only to be denied by a belated offside decision.

Leon Bailey also fell foul of the video assistant’s lines after an impressive finish into the top corner.

Youri Tielemans celebrates after scoring. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, second-half substitute Youri Tielemans hit the winner to help Aston Villa move a step closer to automatic qualification in the Europa League with a 2-1 win at Basel.

Villa’s win means they are now three points clear inside the top eight with two matches to play and have guaranteed themselves a play-off spot at the very least.

Evann Guessand got Villa off to a dream start with his second goal of the Europa League campaign, but the home side grew into it. Leo Leroy saw a goal ruled out for offside, yet Flavius Daniliuc was not to be denied an equalising goal moments later.

Tielemans replaced Matty Cash at the break, and it only took him eight minutes to make his mark when he restored Villa’s lead with a neat finish.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

Europa League results on Thursday: