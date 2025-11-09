Evan Ferguson left out of Roma squad ahead of Udinese clash

EVAN FERGUSON HAS been left out of the Roma squad that will play against Udinese at the Stadio Olympico ahead of the international break.

Roma have the chance to go top of the Serie A league table, sitting one point behind joint-leaders Milan and Napoli with a game in hand over Milan.

Ferguson suffered some ligament damage in his right angle in the game against Parma on 29 October. An injury of this nature can keep players out for two to three weeks depending on severity.

Despite that, he was called up to Heimer Hallgrimsson’s Ireland team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary.

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini faces a serious injury crisis with Ferguson joining Leon Bailey, Angelino and Paulo Dybala on the stricken list.