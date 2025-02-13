David Moyes grateful to emerge from Merseyside derby ‘mayhem’ with draw

THE FINAL MERSEYSIDE derby at Goodison Park ended in an ugly on-field brawl and a flurry of red cards but Everton boss David Moyes was grateful to emerge from the “mayhem” with a dramatic draw.

Liverpool were on course to pile the misery on to their city rivals with one last victory on Toffees turf, only for James Tarkowski to hammer home a stunning volley to make it 2-2 in the eighth minute of added time.

After an agonising wait for VAR to confirm the goal, things took an incendiary turn inside the old stadium as Abdoulaye Doucoure’s wild celebrations in front of the away fans sparked a furious reaction.

Reds midfielder Curtis Jones confronted Doucoure and the subsequent altercation saw both men dismissed for second bookings.

With supporters breaking on to the pitch, stewards and police became involved before Liverpool boss Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also sent off by referee Michael Oliver.

With no formal press conference from Liverpool – Slot and Hulshoff both barred from speaking by Premier League rules – Moyes focused on an important moment for his side rather than the drama that followed.

“It was mayhem all game, it was a bit of an old-fashioned throwback. The bit after the game, I could tell you about it but the truth is, it’s not really what we should be talking about,” said the Scot.

“What I do know is Doucoure got a yellow that led to a red which I am disappointed with as we are short of players. The place was boiling hot all night, emotional, it was an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium.

“I think it was hugely important that Evertonians get to finish at their stadium as best as they can.

Advertisement

“I just feel the support in here was unbelievable tonight, it was incredible support and I think it was fitting they got an end like they did.

David Moyes applauds fans after the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“We didn’t win, which was disappointing, but we got a draw in a game that didn’t look as if it was going to go in our favour.

“It would have been hard to come here losing 2-1 and talking about it. But I think the way the crowd stayed to the end, it was a magical moment. There was a bit of tooing and froing at the end which might have added to the entertainment.”

In the absence of his manager’s assessment, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk gave the Reds’ view to broadcasters.

In a thinly-veiled jab at his side’s rivals, the Dutchman told TNT Sports: “We all know this is their cup final and they will do everything in their power to try and win against us.

“I think Doucoure in the end wanted to provoke our fans from what I saw and Curtis didn’t think that was the right thing to do.

“Obviously, you know what happens when there is a little tussle, but I didn’t think the ref had the game under control, I said that to him.”

Everton took the lead in the 11th minute, before goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah turned the tables and set Liverpool on course for a victory that would have put them nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Instead, there was one last sting in the tail for the Goodison Park faithful.