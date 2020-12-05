BE PART OF THE TEAM

Everton loanee scores magnificent solo goal in PSG win

Moise Kean was on target, while it was also a landmark night for Kylian Mbappe.

By AFP Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 11:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,948 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5290213
Moise Kean pictured competing.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

KYLIAN MBAPPE scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain after making a late appearance as a substitute for the Ligue 1 leaders in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at in-form Montpellier.

With Neymar preserved ahead of next week’s crucial Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir and Mbappe rested from the start, Colin Dagba’s first career goal gave PSG the lead on 33 minutes.

English forward Stephy Mavididi levelled before half-time at the Stade de la Mosson, but Moise Kean struck a magnificent solo goal on 77 minutes — his fifth in seventh league games.

The Italy international was then replaced by Mbappe, who wrapped up the victory in stoppage time as he brought up his century of goals in his 137th game for PSG.

“I’ve been wanting to score for a few matches, it’s a bit of a release,” Mbappe told Canal Plus.

“When I signed here I wouldn’t even had thought of scoring three goals,” he beamed. “(A hundred) was part of a distant goal.”

Defending champions PSG pulled four points clear of Marseille at the top as they avoided going three league games without victory for the first time since April 2019.

Montpellier, without top scorer Andy Delort after he tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in three months, saw their hopes of dislodging the leaders dashed as their four-match winning run came to an end.

Earlier, Rennes crashed to a sixth defeat in seven matches as they lost 2-0 at home to Lens, three days being dumped out of Europe.

Teenage striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, on loan from PSG, hit the opener on 27 minutes and Ignatius Ganago sealed the victory late in the second half.

AFP

