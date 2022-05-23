Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 24 May 2022
Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin reveals struggles and says ‘talking saved my life’

The England international struggled with injuries in the 2021-22 campaign.

By Press Association Monday 23 May 2022
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERTON STRIKER Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed he “endured some of the most difficult times” of his career and life this season and said “talking saved my life”.

The England international struggled with injuries in the 2021-22 campaign and his club narrowly avoided Premier League relegation.

He shared the news on social media, urging young people not to suppress emotions.

“On a personal note I have had to dig deep within myself at times this season and have endured some of the most difficult times of my career and my life to date,” the 25-year-old posted on Instagram.

 “The love and support helped carry me through.

“One thing I learned this season is that everyone in whatever walk of life is fighting battles you know nothing about, and there is no shame in finding someone to talk to and being open and honest with yourself about how you really feel.

“To all the young kings suppressing emotion, I advise you to talk, to a friend, family member or someone that will listen, talking saved my life.

“It will make you realise things are never as bad as they seem, and you’ll discover that the paradox of true strength is being able to face your weaknesses.”

Calvert-Lewin missed a chunk of the season due to injury and was restricted to just 17 top-flight appearances for the Toffees.

He returned for the run-in and scored a vital winner – his fifth goal of the campaign – in last week’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace which secured survival for Frank Lampard’s side.

“Finishing the season on a high meant everything to me, enjoy the break Toffee fans you deserve it,” continued his post. “May the pressure continue to be a privilege.”

Need help? Support is available:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

Press Association

