Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to Goodison Park seeking to reclaim top spot in the Premier League.
Liveblog
Dominic Calvert-Lewin peels away from both van Dijk and Joel Matip to try and leap for a header, but Theo Walcott’s cross into the danger zone is caught by Alisson, who is forced to come from his line.
Theo Walcott picks up the game’s first booking, receiving a yellow card from Martin Atkinson for a foul on Virgil Van Dijk, who was bringing the ball out of defence following a decent Everton attack down that lefthand channel.
Trent Alexander-Arnold gets on his bike to propel Liverpool forward in what is the game’s first proper attack. He spots a massive gap where Morgan Schneiderlin should be protecting his centre backs and exploits it with a quick turn of pace. He offloads to Divock Origi, who beats Seamus Coleman, but his cross is cleared by Michael Keane.
A start full of all the usual hustle and bustle which comes with a derby. The crowd at Goodison are up for this one, motivated with a sinister desire to snatch this potential title from Liverpool’s grasp. It’s been 29 long years for these travelling Reds fans, but the Toffees faithful would love it if they beat them. Love it.
KICK-OFF: We’re underway at Goodison Park for the 233rd Merseyside derby!
Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher out warming up with Alisson and Simon Mignolet. #lfc #efc @offtheball pic.twitter.com/Ot7EHAmCAC— Nathan Murphy (@nathanmurf) March 3, 2019
What the manager’s have said…
Marco Silva: “First we must be ourselves, to believe in ourselves. Of course it’s a long time without a win for us as a football club – that means it’s a difficult match.
“I didn’t see a big difference [between the sides] when I managed my first Liverpool derby. If we can perform the way we did [then] in December it will be very good, because we were very close to winning the match. In that match we deserved something more.”
Jurgen Klopp: “The Everton fans don’t want us to win anything and probably for our fans it’s the same.
“In the game it’s very emotional and passionate, and I hope it’s like that again. That’s how football should be.
“At Goodison they really support their team so let’s go there and use the atmosphere because it will be loud, it will be wild, and we have to deliver on the pitch.”
Across the park arrivals 👊 #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/1OCsYggy3v— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2019
TEAM NEWS: Everton make one change as Bernard replaces Richarlison, while Jordan Henderson captains Liverpool with James Milner on the bench. Roberto Firminho returns from injury, but takes his place amongst the substitutes.
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin.
Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Kenny, Gomes, Davies, Tosun, Richarlison.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Salah, Mane, Origi.
Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Keita, Lallana, Shaqiri, Firmino, Sturridge.
⚠ MERSEYSIDE DERBY TEAM NEWS ⚠— Everton (@Everton) March 3, 2019
2⃣ changes.
🔄 @KurtZouma returns.
💫 @b_10duarte starts.
COME ON YOU BLUES! 💙 #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/rnONwL8PSj
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s highly-awaited Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park.
Manchester City are currently top of the Premier League after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat of Bournemouth (as close to a 1-0 hammering as you can get) and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be seeking to change that this afternoon against their bitter rivals.
Divock Origi scored a famous 95th-minute winner when these sides met at Anfield just before Christmas, his first goal of the season, and we’ll be doing well to enjoy a similar level of drama and intrigue today.
You do get the feeling that that 1-0 win on 2 December ignited Liverpool’s title charge in a major way, with the Reds winning seven games on the bounce afterwards to climb to the top of the Premier League.
Their form after Christmas has not been to the same standard, with Pep Guardiola’s defending champions bit-by-bit eroding away at what was once a seven point lead at the summit.
Marco Silva’s men have laboured through a disjoined season at Goodison, currently sitting mid-table in 10th place. They are no-where near a title challenge, but would relish the opportunity to deny their cross-city rivals their’s with a win here today.
Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 4.15pm. This is going to be a good one.
