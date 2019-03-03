This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

13,132 Views 19 Comments
Share
8Mins

Dominic Calvert-Lewin peels away from both van Dijk and Joel Matip to try and leap for a header, but Theo Walcott’s cross into the danger zone is caught by Alisson, who is forced to come from his line.

6Mins

Theo Walcott picks up the game’s first booking, receiving a yellow card from Martin Atkinson for a foul on Virgil Van Dijk, who was bringing the ball out of defence following a decent Everton attack down that lefthand channel.

5Mins

Trent Alexander-Arnold gets on his bike to propel Liverpool forward in what is the game’s first proper attack. He spots a massive gap where Morgan Schneiderlin should be protecting his centre backs and exploits it with a quick turn of pace. He offloads to Divock Origi, who beats Seamus Coleman, but his cross is cleared by Michael Keane.

3Mins

A start full of all the usual hustle and bustle which comes with a derby. The crowd at Goodison are up for this one, motivated with a sinister desire to snatch this potential title from Liverpool’s grasp. It’s been 29 long years for these travelling Reds fans, but the Toffees faithful would love it if they beat them. Love it.

What the manager’s have said…

Marco Silva: “First we must be ourselves, to believe in ourselves. Of course it’s a long time without a win for us as a football club – that means it’s a difficult match.

“I didn’t see a big difference [between the sides] when I managed my first Liverpool derby. If we can perform the way we did [then] in December it will be very good, because we were very close to winning the match. In that match we deserved something more.”

Hull City v Liverpool - Premier League - KCOM Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

Jurgen Klopp: “The Everton fans don’t want us to win anything and probably for our fans it’s the same.

“In the game it’s very emotional and passionate, and I hope it’s like that again. That’s how football should be.

“At Goodison they really support their team so let’s go there and use the atmosphere because it will be loud, it will be wild, and we have to deliver on the pitch.”

A massive day for both sides, but for Liverpool you do get the feeling that they cannot afford any more slip-ups. Four draws in five games — against Leicester, West Ham, Bayern and Man United — has shown a bit of fatigue has worn in. But they put any of those concerns aside with an impressive 5-0 victory against Watford midweek to get back on track at their free-scoring best. How do you see today’s game going? Let us know below.


Poll Results:





TEAM NEWS: Everton make one change as Bernard replaces Richarlison, while Jordan Henderson captains Liverpool with James Milner on the bench. Roberto Firminho returns from injury, but takes his place amongst the substitutes.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin.

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Kenny, Gomes, Davies, Tosun, Richarlison.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Salah, Mane, Origi.

Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Keita, Lallana, Shaqiri, Firmino, Sturridge.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s highly-awaited Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Manchester City are currently top of the Premier League after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat of Bournemouth (as close to a 1-0 hammering as you can get) and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be seeking to change that this afternoon against their bitter rivals.

Divock Origi scored a famous 95th-minute winner when these sides met at Anfield just before Christmas, his first goal of the season, and we’ll be doing well to enjoy a similar level of drama and intrigue today.

Everton v Cardiff City - Premier League - Goodison Park Source: PA Wire/PA Images

You do get the feeling that that 1-0 win on 2 December ignited Liverpool’s title charge in a major way, with the Reds winning seven games on the bounce afterwards to climb to the top of the Premier League.

Their form after Christmas has not been to the same standard, with Pep Guardiola’s defending champions bit-by-bit eroding away at what was once a seven point lead at the summit.

Marco Silva’s men have laboured through a disjoined season at Goodison, currently sitting mid-table in 10th place. They are no-where near a title challenge, but would relish the opportunity to deny their cross-city rivals their’s with a win here today.

Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 4.15pm. This is going to be a good one.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Rodgers off to rough start at Leicester as Andre Gray's 90th-minute winner downs Foxes
    Man United's comeback against Southampton 'like the old days' for Solskjaer
    I always put the club's needs first, says Mourinho on Pogba row and 'problems' at United
    IRELAND
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'It's bittersweet' - Ireland finish runners-up behind hosts after jump-off in Florida
    English frustrated by mid-race collision but qualifies for 800m final in Glasgow
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie