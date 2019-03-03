32 mins ago

What the manager’s have said…

Marco Silva: “First we must be ourselves, to believe in ourselves. Of course it’s a long time without a win for us as a football club – that means it’s a difficult match.

“I didn’t see a big difference [between the sides] when I managed my first Liverpool derby. If we can perform the way we did [then] in December it will be very good, because we were very close to winning the match. In that match we deserved something more.”

Source: EMPICS Sport

Jurgen Klopp: “The Everton fans don’t want us to win anything and probably for our fans it’s the same.

“In the game it’s very emotional and passionate, and I hope it’s like that again. That’s how football should be.

“At Goodison they really support their team so let’s go there and use the atmosphere because it will be loud, it will be wild, and we have to deliver on the pitch.”