Friday 1 March, 2019
Keane to captain Ireland XI for Sean Cox fundraiser against Liverpool Legends

Mick McCarthy will manage the Irish side.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Mar 2019, 7:53 PM
44 minutes ago 1,476 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4520390
Former Irish captain Robbie Keane.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Former Irish captain Robbie Keane.
Former Irish captain Robbie Keane.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ROBBIE KEANE WILL skipper an Irish selection for a fundraiser against Liverpool Legends in aid of the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust on Friday, 12 April in the Aviva Stadium.

The squad, to be managed by Mick McCarthy, will feature players with over 1,109 caps between them, including Keane, Damien Duff, Niall Quinn, Ray Houghton and Ronnie Whelan.

The Liverpool side includes Anfield greats Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman and Ian Rush.

The proceeds from the game will go towards the rehabilitation of Cox, who was the victim of an unprovoked attack outside Anfield last year ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League tie against AS Roma and is continuing his recovery.

Ticket prices start at €20 for adults, Under-16s will be €10 and a family ticket (two adults and two children) will be priced at €70. They can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Republic of Ireland XI squad:

Wayne Henderson, Stephen Kelly, Kevin Foley, Sean St Ledger, Kenny Cunningham, Ian Harte, Kevin Kilbane, Steven Reid, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Colin Healy, Lee Carsley, Graham Kavanagh, Keith Fahey, Stephen McPhail, Keith Andrews, Andy Reid, Liam Lawrence, Stephen Hunt, Damien Duff, Stephen Elliott, Niall Quinn, Kevin Doyle, Robbie Keane.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

