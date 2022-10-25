Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ex-Barcelona boss replaces Emery at Villarreal

Quique Setien has not worked since the Catalan giants sacked him in August 2020

26 minutes ago 1,418 Views 0 Comments
Quique Setien (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

VILLARREAL APPOINTED Quique Setien as coach on Tuesday, a day after Unai Emery decided to leave the Spanish side to take over at Aston Villa.

The former Barcelona manager, 64, has not worked since the Catalan giants sacked him in August 2020, following a humiliating 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich.

Setien has penned a contract until the end of the 2023-24 season and will take charge of his first game on Thursday night, when Villarreal face Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Conference League.

“Setien is distinguished by his good football and passing game which he has displayed at the teams he has coached through his extensive top-level career,” said Villarreal in a statement.

Setien has coached various sides, including Real Betis and Las Palmas, as well as the national team of Equatorial Guinea for one match, during his career.

His predecessor Emery said he had to be “cold and calculating” when deciding to leave Villarreal for the Premier League side, during a farewell press conference earlier on Tuesday.

The Spanish coach agreed to take over at Villa Park after Steven Gerrard was sacked, ending a successful two-and-a-half year spell at Villarreal.

Emery guided the team to the Europa League trophy in 2021 and took the team to the Champions League semi-final last season, but Villa activated his release clause on Monday to take him to England.

“When you take these decisions you have to be cold and calculating, and stick to the contracts that we sign,”  Emery told reporters at Villarreal’s training ground, asked if he was leaving them in the lurch.

“I have the maturity and experienced to take decisions firmly and with respect.”

The coach said he was grateful to Villarreal, from the board to the supporters, for his time at the club.

“I have been myself here. They gave me the conditions to be myself, at my best version. You must keep having challenges, I had a home at Villarreal,” Emery said.

“I called Fernando (Roig, the president), on Friday to tell him the situation and that I wanted to be in charge for Sunday’s game and on Monday we would meet. Yesterday it all happened.”

Roig thanked Emery for his work but admitted that his decision took the club by surprise.

“It caught us on the back foot,” Roig said.

“We have a great relationship. It’s been a bit tough for us. But against adversity and change we have always shown strength. Today is about Unai Emery, his work and thanking him.

“We’ve been left in a bad position but we thank you and wish you the best.”

