The Irishman who once helped Bradford earn a League Cup final spot signs for Sligo

CARL MCHUGH HAS joined Sligo Rovers on a two-year deal, the club have announced.

The 32-year-old, who can play midfield and defence, most recently spent six years lining out in the Indian Super League.

The Donegal native began his career at Reading, but left the Royals having failed to make a first-team breakthrough, after spending time on loan in 2011 with English semi-professional side Swindon Supermarine and in the Premier Division with Dundalk.

It was at Bradford City that he established himself, helping the club gain promotion to League One, and being part of the team that made a famous League Cup final appearance in 2013, with McHugh scoring past fellow Donegal man Shay Given amid a major upset against Aston Villa in the semi.

The ex-Ireland underage international then dropped back down to League Two, signing for Plymouth Argyle.

After two seasons there, McHugh spent another three in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell.

In 2019, he began his Indian adventure, enjoying stints with ATK (for whom Robbie Keane briefly served as player-manager the previous year), Mohun Bagan, and Goa.

The Lettermacaward-born footballer is one of 14 players contracted to the Bit O’Red for 2026.

The others are: Ollie Denham, Sam Sargeant, Paddy McLean, Gareth McElroy, Conor Reynolds, Sean Stewart, Owen Elding, Cian Kavanagh, Archie Meekison, Will Fitzgerald, Seb Quirk, Kyle McDonagh and Jad Hakiki.