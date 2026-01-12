The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ex-France, Liverpool defender announces retirement
FORMER FRANCE, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain defender Mamadou Sakho announced his retirement on Monday, aged 35.
Centre-back Sakho had been without a club since leaving Georgian outfit Torpedo Kutaisi last January.
The 29-time international came through PSG’s academy and went on to captain the Parisians. He was part of the side that won the 2012-13 Ligue 1 title.
“I wanted to thank everyone,” he said on the pitch before PSG’s French Cup last 32 game against another of his former sides, Paris FC.
“I wanted to officially announce the end of my career,” he added.
In 2013, he moved to Liverpool, where he spent four seasons before moving to Crystal Palace, Montpellier and, finally, Torpedo Kutaisi.
Sakho was in the French squad at the 2014 World Cup, featuring in the three group games and the 1-0 quarter-final defeat by Germany.
