BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 17 December 2020
Advertisement

'Financially... This is massive' - Ex-Ireland international who masterminded Rangers shock

Jim Goodwin hopes St Mirren can ease their Covid burdens by cashing in on their shock Betfred Cup win.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 2:07 PM
14 minutes ago 507 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5303466
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin gestures on the touchline.
Image: PA
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin gestures on the touchline.
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin gestures on the touchline.
Image: PA

EX-IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Jim Goodwin hopes St Mirren can ease their Covid burdens by cashing in on their shock Betfred Cup win over Rangers.

The Buddies boss has hailed the financial boost given to the Paisley outfit by his players after watching them stun Steven Gerrard’s previously unbeaten side to seal a place in next month’s semi-finals.

The winners of this year’s competition stand to pocket a record £300,000, while there will also be increased amounts for the runners-up and the teams making the last four.

And Goodwin says that windfall will come at the perfect time as Saints battle the effects of the global pandemic.

He said: “Financially it will give everybody a great boost.

The players – like many teams across the country – have waived the right to any bonus.

“But I think there might be a queue outside our chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick’s door because I’m sure the boys would like something for their efforts on Wednesday night.

“Look, this is massive because the revenue just hasn’t been there for anybody this year and cup runs are vital.

It’s something I spoke about since day one when I came into the job. We want to make ourselves genuine top-six contenders and we want to get into the habit of making the latter stages of the cups.

“Thankfully this year we’ve given ourselves a real fighting chance in everything really.”

The 3-2 win – sealed by Irish defender Conor McCarthy’s stoppage-time winner – has teed-up a Hampden clash with Livingston over the weekend of January 23/24.

Goodwin was part of the last Saints side to go all the way to the National Stadium back in 2013 when he led Danny Lennon’s team up the steps to lift the trophy after beating Hearts in the final.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The memories of that day remain as sweet as ever for the Irishman and he would love for his players to sample something similar.

He said: “I can remember 2013 like it was only last year.

“It was the best day of my career without a doubt. I can only imagine what that feels like as manager.

We don’t want to get to carried away with ourselves. I’ve said to the boys that we’ve managed to put out two big teams in Aberdeen and Rangers – but there’s no point in doing that if we don’t believe now that we’re capable of going all the way.

“Livingston are a good side. We’ve beaten them twice this season in the league.

“But listen, all four teams left in the competition will genuinely believe they are capable of winning it.

“We knew there wasn’t going to be an easy draw but we’re delighted with it.

“To be honest, I couldn’t have cared about who we got and Livingston will be a tough, tough game. But this is a great opportunity for us to get to a final.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie