This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Exeter Chiefs donate full £350,000 payment from Sarries salary-cap fine to charity

‘Given where it has come from, the board felt it should go straight into the Foundation’s Funds,’ said Chiefs CEO Tony Rowe.

By Gavan Casey Monday 6 Jan 2020, 2:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,061 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4955146
Exeter's Jacques Vermeulen scores their second try against Saracens last week.
Image: David Davies
Exeter's Jacques Vermeulen scores their second try against Saracens last week.
Exeter's Jacques Vermeulen scores their second try against Saracens last week.
Image: David Davies

THE EXETER CHIEFS have donated their £350,000 share of the fine imposed on Saracens to the club’s official charity, the Exeter Chiefs Foundation.

Sarries were fined £5.36m and deducted 35 points in November having been found guilty of breaching salary-cap regulations over three seasons between 2016 and 2019, with the sum of money divided up and distributed among the rest of the Gallagher Premiership stakeholders. It remains unclear as to whether the £5.36m was split equally among the remaining 12 clubs, which include Championship outfit Newcastle Falcons.

Exeter’s board voted unanimously to donate their six-figure fee to the club’s foundation, from which it will be allocated to a wide range of affiliated charities and organisations who apply for project grants.

Tony Rowe, the chairman and CEO of Exeter who has been one of Saracens’ most outspoken critics since their salary-cap breach was confirmed, said of the decision: “Following the unexpected sum of £350,000 being awarded to the club, the Board of Directors have decided unanimously that this money will be going straight to the club’s charity, the Exeter Chiefs Foundation.

As this sum was not budgeted for, and looking at our own future forecasts, we feel we do not need to absorb this sum of money into the Rugby Club.

“Given where it has come from, the board felt it should go straight into the Foundation’s Funds, which will benefit hugely and use the money to help a great deal of charities and organisations within our local community.”

Exeter’s club charity has now raised almost £2m in total.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie