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A view of the Jeddah Corniche circuit in Saudi Arabia. Alamy Stock Photo
In Doubt

F1 close to cancelling Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs due to Middle East conflict

It is highly unlikely that the races in the Middle East will be replaced, leaving the sport with a five-week void between Japan and Miami.
3.23pm, 13 Mar 2026

FORMULA ONE IS on the brink of pulling the plug on next month’s races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Press Association understands.

The Middle East conflict had placed the rounds on April 12 and April 19 in significant doubt.

And although F1 is yet to formally confirm the events will be scrapped, it is expected their cancellation will be announced as early as this weekend, possibly even before Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.

It is highly unlikely the races in the Middle East will be replaced, leaving the sport with a five-week void between the third round of the new season in Japan on March 29, and the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Speaking in Shanghai on Thursday, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton backed F1 to make the right decision.

He said: “I know that (F1 CEO) Stefano (Domenicali) will do what is right for all of us and the sport.

“That is the great thing with having a great leader like him.”

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