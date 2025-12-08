FA Cup draw includes 4 all-Premier League ties

TROUBLED LIVERPOOL were handed an FA Cup third round tie fraught with the potential for embarrassment after being pitted against League One side Barnsley in Monday’s draw, while there will be four all-Premier League ties taking place.
Arne Slot’s side have endured a dismal season featuring a calamitous defence of their Premier League title and star forward Mohamed Salah’s incendiary claims that his relationship with the Reds boss has broken down.
Liverpool, who have already been knocked out of the League Cup, are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, making the FA Cup a more likely route to domestic silverware this term.
Regardless of his Liverpool future — which is now up in the air after his stunning outburst — Salah will not be available for third-tier Barnsley’s visit to Anfield in January.
Salah, who lashed out after being left on the bench for three successive matches, will be at the African Cup of Nations with Egypt.
The four all-Premier League ties are Aston Villa heading to Tottenham, Everton facing Sunderland, Newcastle taking on Bournemouth and Brighton travelling to Manchester United.
Premier League leaders Arsenal head to second-tier Portsmouth, while Championship side Wrexham, backed by their celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, landed a high-profile home clash against Nottingham Forest.
Manchester City meet League One team Exeter, while Chelsea face Championship side Charlton at The Valley.
FA Cup holders Crystal Palace will travel to sixth-tier Macclesfield.
Macclesfield, one of four non-league clubs remaining at the time the draw was made, sit 14th in National League North.
National League South side Weston-super-Mare will visit League Two outfit Grimsby, who knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup earlier this season.
FA Cup third round draw:
Wolves v Shrewsbury
Doncaster v Southampton
Tottenham v Aston Villa
Port Vale v Fleetwood
Preston v Wigan
Ipswich v Blackpool
Wrexham v Nottingham Forest
Charlton v Chelsea
Manchester City v Exeter
West Ham v QPR
Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Everton v Sunderland
Liverpool v Barnsley
Burnley v Millwall
Norwich v Walsall
Portsmouth v Arsenal
Derby v Leeds
Swansea v West Brom
Salford v Swindon
Boreham Wood v Brackley or Burton
Grimsby v Weston-super-Mare
Hull v Blackburn
Newcastle v Bournemouth
MK Dons v Oxford
Cheltenham v Leicester
Cambridge v Birmingham
Bristol City v Watford
Stoke v Coventry
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Brighton
Sheffield United v Mansfield
Ties will be played around the weekend of January 9-12.
– © AFP 2025
