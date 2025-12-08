FA Cup draw includes 4 all-Premier League ties

TROUBLED LIVERPOOL were handed an FA Cup third round tie fraught with the potential for embarrassment after being pitted against League One side Barnsley in Monday’s draw, while there will be four all-Premier League ties taking place.

Arne Slot’s side have endured a dismal season featuring a calamitous defence of their Premier League title and star forward Mohamed Salah’s incendiary claims that his relationship with the Reds boss has broken down.

Liverpool, who have already been knocked out of the League Cup, are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, making the FA Cup a more likely route to domestic silverware this term.

Regardless of his Liverpool future — which is now up in the air after his stunning outburst — Salah will not be available for third-tier Barnsley’s visit to Anfield in January.

Salah, who lashed out after being left on the bench for three successive matches, will be at the African Cup of Nations with Egypt.

The four all-Premier League ties are Aston Villa heading to Tottenham, Everton facing Sunderland, Newcastle taking on Bournemouth and Brighton travelling to Manchester United.

Premier League leaders Arsenal head to second-tier Portsmouth, while Championship side Wrexham, backed by their celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, landed a high-profile home clash against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City meet League One team Exeter, while Chelsea face Championship side Charlton at The Valley.

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace will travel to sixth-tier Macclesfield.

Macclesfield, one of four non-league clubs remaining at the time the draw was made, sit 14th in National League North.

National League South side Weston-super-Mare will visit League Two outfit Grimsby, who knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup earlier this season.

FA Cup third round draw:

Wolves v Shrewsbury

Doncaster v Southampton

Advertisement

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Port Vale v Fleetwood

Preston v Wigan

Ipswich v Blackpool

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest

Charlton v Chelsea

Manchester City v Exeter

West Ham v QPR

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Everton v Sunderland

Liverpool v Barnsley

Burnley v Millwall

Norwich v Walsall

Portsmouth v Arsenal

Derby v Leeds

Swansea v West Brom

Salford v Swindon

Boreham Wood v Brackley or Burton

Grimsby v Weston-super-Mare

Hull v Blackburn

Newcastle v Bournemouth

MK Dons v Oxford

Cheltenham v Leicester

Cambridge v Birmingham

Bristol City v Watford

Stoke v Coventry

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Brighton

Sheffield United v Mansfield

Ties will be played around the weekend of January 9-12.

– © AFP 2025