Mohamed Salah dropped by Liverpool ahead of Inter clash

MOHAMED SALAH HAS been dropped from Liverpool’s Champions League squad travelling to Milan following his explosive comments about his relationship with head coach Arne Slot, his treatment by the club and his future.

Although the Egypt international trained with team-mates ahead of their mid-afternoon flight he was not on the plane which departed Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The club insist, however, Salah’s omission is not for disciplinary reasons but is a selection issue.

The Press Association understands the club has decided to remove him from selection for a short period, taken in consultation with – and with the full support of – Slot in the best interests of the player, the squad and the club.

After Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds, for which Salah was an unused substitute in his third successive match starting on the bench – the forward said his relationship with Slot had broken down and he felt someone at the club was trying to force him out.

Although Salah is the club’s highest-paid player in history, having signed a new contract at the end of last season, his comments have had consequences.

Anything else would have undermined Slot’s authority at a time when he is trying to drag the team out of a slump which has seen them win just four of the last 15 matches.

Slot and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are due to attend a press conference at the San Siro ahead of Tuesday’s match against Inter Milan.

Salah’s absence also adds to Slot’s problems on the pitch as forwards Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa and midfielder Wataru Endo have also not travelled due to fitness issues.

As a result Slot has only been able to name a 19-man squad for the trip.