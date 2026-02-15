Leeds need penalties to beat Championship Birmingham, Wolves survive Grimsby mad bath

FA Cup fourth round results

Birmingham 1-1 Leeds (Leeds win 4-2 on penalties)

Grimsby 0-1 Wolves

Oxford United 0-1 Sunderland

Stoke 1-2 Fulham

SEAN LONGSTAFF SCORED the winning spot-kick as Leeds edged through to the FA Cup’s last 16 by beating Birmingham 4-2 on penalties after the tie finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Blues substitute Patrick Roberts struck an 89th-minute equaliser to cancel out Lukas Nmecha’s second-half strike but Leeds held their nerve in the shootout.

Leeds quartet Joel Piroe, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Brenden Aaronson and Longstaff all converted, while Tommy Doyle’s effort for Birmingham was saved and Roberts fired his effort over the crossbar.

After Leeds had ridden a first-half storm, Nmecha’s thumping finish soon after the restart looked set to send them through, but Roberts’ late equaliser forced extra time.

Leeds, who won 3-1 at Derby in the previous round, will now bid to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002-03.

Wolves survived a mud bath in Grimsby to book their place in the fifth round with a 1-0 win.

It was not pretty but Santiago Bueno’s second-half strike was enough for the Premier League strugglers to get past their League Two opponents in less than hospitable surroundings.

The Mariners had beaten Manchester United in the League Cup earlier in the season and smelled more top-flight blood.

This would have been less of a scalp than their August win over United given Wolves’ problems this season, and the treacherous conditions at Blundell Park were a definite leveller as the quagmire pitch made it impossible to play any quality football.

But Wolves survived a first-half scare to gain control and put their name in the hat for the fifth-round draw.

Former League of Ireland players Cameron McJannett, Darragh Burns, and Jaze Kabia all started for Grimsby, with Matt Doherty an unused substitute for Wolves.

Darragh Burns is felled to the muddy ground. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Harrison Reed’s opportunistic finish carried Fulham into the fifth round as they came from behind to see off Championship strugglers Stoke 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have not won a game since seeing off Coventry in the previous round, with three losses and three defeats, but started well against a Cottagers side showing 10 changes from their midweek defeat by Manchester City.

South Korean midfielder Bae Jun-ho capped a fine move by putting Mark Robins’ team ahead after 19 minutes but they were overpowered as their Premier League opponents settled after the interval.

Brazilian winger Kevin got his reward for a livewire performance in the 55th minute, sending a first-time effort into the bottom corner after cutting in from the left, and a self-inflicted error cost the hosts dear with six minutes remaining.

Under siege for long periods, goalkeeper Tommy Simkin attempted a short pass to Tatsuki Seko, who was caught daydreaming by Fulham’s captain-for-the-day Reed. He collected the ball as Seko tumbled to the turf, finished calmly and sealed the London club’s place in the next stage.

Finally, Sunderland reached the fifth round for the first time since 2015 as Habib Diarra’s contentious first-half penalty earned a 1-0 win away to Oxford.

The Championship side proved stubborn opponents on a pitch that had been lashed by rain earlier in the day, but the surface held out at the Kassam Stadium and so did Regis Le Bris’ Premier League visitors, scraping through thanks to a decision that convinced few supporters in the home section.

Dennis Cirkin was the beneficiary, going over in the box under a challenge by Christ Makosso. With no VAR to advise, one look was all referee Thomas Kirk got and Diarra capitalised to help his team emerge from a tricky tie.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney