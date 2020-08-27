This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 27 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Horror crash leaves cyclist Jakobsen with one tooth, 130 stitches

Jakobsen suffered severe facial injuries in the Tour of Poland first stage accident earlier this month.

By AFP Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 12:53 PM
53 minutes ago 2,289 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5187894
Jakobsen crashes during the Tour of Poland.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Jakobsen crashes during the Tour of Poland.
Jakobsen crashes during the Tour of Poland.
Image: Imago/PA Images

DUTCH CYCLIST FABIO Jakobsen has months of convalescence ahead after the life-threatening crash which left him with only one tooth and requiring 130 stitches, his team said on Thursday.

Jakobsen suffered severe facial injuries in the Tour of Poland first stage accident on 5 August and had to undergo lengthy surgery.

“They (doctors) took out 130 facial stitches. He’s only got one tooth, his palate is still not healed and one of his vocal chords is still paralysed,” his Deceuninck-Quick Step team manager Patrick Lefevere reported.

“He is still not able to breathe properly,” Lefevere added in a statement.

The 23-year-old Jakobsen was placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent a five-hour operation, regaining consciousness two days later.

His teammate Remco Evenepoel went on to win the race in Poland before himself suffering a bad fall in the Tour of Lombardy in Italy.

“He (Jakobsen) is in a much worse condition than Remco Evenepoel. Remco’s fractures should heal within six weeks, according to the doctors, but with Fabio Jakobsen they are talking about a recovery period of several months,” said Lefevere.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie