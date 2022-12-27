Vega earns Mullins’ praise with Facile Future Champions strike

WILLIE MULLINS WAS once again fulsome in his praise of Facile Vega after seeing his star youngster stamp his class on the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The outstanding performer in the bumper sphere last season with wins at the Dublin Racing Festival, the Cheltenham Festival and the Punchestown Festival, the five-year-old made a smooth transition to the jumping game at Fairyhouse earlier in the month.

Returning to Grade One level, the son of Walk In The Park and six-time Cheltenham Festival heroine Quevega was the 2-9 favourite to make it six from six and the result was never really in doubt.

After initially taking a lead from Il Etait Temps, Facile Vega almost jumped into the back of his stablemate at the first hurdle and was subsequently allowed to stride on in front.

Advertisement

Il Etait Temps hung in there and tried to throw down a renewed challenge from the home turn, but Facile Vega was in full command as he passed the post with four lengths in hand. Ashroe Diamond stayed on from the rear to make it a Mullins one-two-three.

😍 Facile Vega. That's it. That's the tweet.



🏇 Six runs

🥇 Six wins

🏆 G1 @paddypower Future Champions Novice Hurdle

🏆 G1 Champion Bumper

🏆 G1 Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race

⭐️ Superstar@WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend | @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/WeGVN7Kf4A — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2022

When asked to give his star youngster a mark out of 10, Mullins said: “I’d nearly have to give him 11 and a half, I think!

“Plan A obviously went out the window after the first hurdle. Thankfully Il Etait Temps didn’t bring him down, Paul said he was very close to it because he absolutely winged the hurdle.

“Then he had no lead and had to go and make his own running. He did it well, he got very free at the first hurdle down the back and took some jump at it. I was delighted to see that but I knew he couldn’t keep that up.

“Paul got him back, got him into a slower rhythm and got him jumping better. He said he was still racing in his hands the whole way but he eventually settled for him.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

“I think he’ll learn an awful lot today. The big crowd and all the buzz before the race itself, all that will be a help for him in the future.”

Facile Vega remains an evens favourite with Betfair to provide the champion trainer with a record eighth win in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The longer Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle is an alternative option, but when asked if he will stick to two miles, Mullins added: “I wouldn’t be looking for anything else.”