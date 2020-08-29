This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 August, 2020
Derry hit Drogheda with devastating late finish, Harps see off Seagulls

Derry City left it to the 89th minute to break the stalemate in Drogheda.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 11:00 PM
Harkin celebrates.
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

THERE WAS AGONISING late drama in Louth as Derry City struck twice in the closing minutes to clinch a tight FAI Cup second round win over Drogheda United.

The Candystripes created the better chances throughout the second half, but the tie seemed destined for stalemate until the 89th minute when a flowing move was given a cutting edge by Colm Horgan’s raid down the right and a dangerous low cross to set up the breakthrough for Ciaron Harkin.

Just moments later Derry made sure of their place in the next round when Stephen Mallon rifled a shot high and beyond Ross Treacy.

Tonight’s other FAI Cup fixture saw another 0-2 away win, Finn Harps seeing off Bray Wanderers thanks to a first-half brace from Alexander Kogler.

Emerging for the second half at the Carlisle Grounds two goals down, Bray’s chances were given a hammer blow when Paul Keegan was issued a red card with the second half just five minutes old.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

