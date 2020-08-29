Derry hit Drogheda with devastating late finish, Harps see off Seagulls

THERE WAS AGONISING late drama in Louth as Derry City struck twice in the closing minutes to clinch a tight FAI Cup second round win over Drogheda United.

The Candystripes created the better chances throughout the second half, but the tie seemed destined for stalemate until the 89th minute when a flowing move was given a cutting edge by Colm Horgan’s raid down the right and a dangerous low cross to set up the breakthrough for Ciaron Harkin.

Full-time: Drogheda United 0-2 Derry City

We looked destined for extra-time at United Park until the visitors rustled up two late goals to reach the quarter-final.

On 88 minutes, Ciaron Harkin turned home the crucial opener #FAICup pic.twitter.com/vEhWOzdyqq — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 29, 2020

Just moments later Derry made sure of their place in the next round when Stephen Mallon rifled a shot high and beyond Ross Treacy.

Tonight’s other FAI Cup fixture saw another 0-2 away win, Finn Harps seeing off Bray Wanderers thanks to a first-half brace from Alexander Kogler.

Emerging for the second half at the Carlisle Grounds two goals down, Bray’s chances were given a hammer blow when Paul Keegan was issued a red card with the second half just five minutes old.