Dublin: 12°C Friday 18 September 2020
Holders Rovers to face Harps, Bohs to play Dundalk in FAI Cup quarter finals

Athlone Town, the last of the remaining First Division sides, will face Shels.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 18 Sep 2020, 10:31 PM
Rovers win the Cup last year.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

HOLDERS SHAMROCK ROVERS will face Finn Harps in the quarter-finals of this season’s FAI Cup. The draw for the last eight of the competition was held this evening, with Rovers drawn away from home. 

Bohemians, meanwhile, will host last year’s beaten finalists Dundalk at Dalymount Park. 

Derry City travel to face Sligo Rovers, while Athlone Town, the First Division’s sole remaining representative, will host Shelbourne. 

Dates and times have yet to be confirmed, but the ties are set to take place in November, after the end of the current league season. 

FAI Cup quarter final draw 

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers 

Bohemians v Dundalk

Sligo Rovers v Derry City 

Athlone Town v Shelbourne 

 

 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

