Holders Rovers to face Harps, Bohs to play Dundalk in FAI Cup quarter finals

HOLDERS SHAMROCK ROVERS will face Finn Harps in the quarter-finals of this season’s FAI Cup. The draw for the last eight of the competition was held this evening, with Rovers drawn away from home.

Bohemians, meanwhile, will host last year’s beaten finalists Dundalk at Dalymount Park.

Derry City travel to face Sligo Rovers, while Athlone Town, the First Division’s sole remaining representative, will host Shelbourne.

Dates and times have yet to be confirmed, but the ties are set to take place in November, after the end of the current league season.

FAI Cup quarter final draw

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians v Dundalk

Sligo Rovers v Derry City

Athlone Town v Shelbourne