Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 7 February 2022
Advertisement

FAI and UK associations abandon 2030 World Cup plans and to bid for Euro 2028 instead

A change of direction has been confirmed following the conclusion of a feasibility study.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 7 Feb 2022, 10:00 AM
17 minutes ago 6,057 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5675672
The Euro trophy on display in Germany ahead of the 2024 finals.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The Euro trophy on display in Germany ahead of the 2024 finals.
The Euro trophy on display in Germany ahead of the 2024 finals.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE FAI AND their counterparts at the Football Associations of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have abandoned a putative bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup and will bid to stage the 2028 European Championships instead. 

The change of direction had been reported in recent weeks, and was confirmed in a statement from the FAI issued this morning.

The decision comes at the end of a feasibility study into a potential World Cup bid, which concluded that the Euros was a better bet, having considered  analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments. 

The FAI say a Euros bid would offer  a similar return on investment on a “far lower delivery cost” with “the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.”

The heads of all five associations, including FAI CEO Jonathan Hill, will face the media later this morning. 

As it stands, the 2028 Euros will feature 24 teams, though there are reports Uefa will expand the competitions to 32 teams. Under the 24-team format, a successful bid would not guarantee the Republic of Ireland or any of the other hosts automatic qualification: Uefa allow for a maximum of two automatic qualifying spots for host nations. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The 2028 Euros will again feature 24 teams, and will follow the 2024 edition which will be held in Germany, qualifying for which begins next year.

All bids must be submitted to Uefa by the end of March, with those in contention to be announced on 5 April. The successful bid will be announced by Uefa in September 2023. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie