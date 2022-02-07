FAI and UK associations abandon 2030 World Cup plans and to bid for Euro 2028 instead

The Euro trophy on display in Germany ahead of the 2024 finals.

THE FAI AND their counterparts at the Football Associations of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have abandoned a putative bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup and will bid to stage the 2028 European Championships instead.

The change of direction had been reported in recent weeks, and was confirmed in a statement from the FAI issued this morning.

The decision comes at the end of a feasibility study into a potential World Cup bid, which concluded that the Euros was a better bet, having considered analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments.

The FAI say a Euros bid would offer a similar return on investment on a “far lower delivery cost” with “the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.”

The heads of all five associations, including FAI CEO Jonathan Hill, will face the media later this morning.

As it stands, the 2028 Euros will feature 24 teams, though there are reports Uefa will expand the competitions to 32 teams. Under the 24-team format, a successful bid would not guarantee the Republic of Ireland or any of the other hosts automatic qualification: Uefa allow for a maximum of two automatic qualifying spots for host nations.

The 2028 Euros will again feature 24 teams, and will follow the 2024 edition which will be held in Germany, qualifying for which begins next year.

All bids must be submitted to Uefa by the end of March, with those in contention to be announced on 5 April. The successful bid will be announced by Uefa in September 2023.