FAI Grassroots Director Ger McDermott to leave role as job cuts continue

FAI GRASSROOTS DIRECTOR Ger McDermott will leave the association next month as the effects of the redundancy programme in Abbotstown continue to take hold.

McDermott had been one of the driving forces behind the planned aligned calendar season as part of the Football Pathways Plan that was launched by former Director of Football Marc Canham at the beginning of 2024.

McDermott spoke in April of this year about the importance of implementing the new approach for the sustained growth of the game throughout the country but was later dealt a blow when the FAI hierarchy shelved those plans in the face of vocal opposition from some in the grassroots game.

The FAI introduced an exemption process for those leagues that did not wish to participate, and with McDermott leaving the Grassroots Division will now report directly to new Director of Football John Martin.

McDermott will be one of around 40 staff taking voluntary redundancy on 31 December as part of the FAI’s ‘Business Transformation Plan’. It will bring an end to his almost 20 years of service to Irish football, and in an email sent to staff his contribution to the game was praised, citing how he “played a central role in modernising and strengthening the foundations of the domestic game.”

McDermott was also a UEFA Grassroots Panel Member, and the FAI highlighted his own rise within the association from taking a student placement in 2007.

“It’s important to recognise the several major initiatives that Ger led, including the introduction of Club Mark, now the cornerstone of our Grassroots development approach, and League Mark through the Football Pathways Plan.

“He oversaw sustained growth across all core programmes – club development, women and girls, Football For All, and schools, and transformed our Football Camps.”

Up to 70 of the FAI’s 255-strong workforce will leave their roles with around 40 taking voluntary redundancy in the coming weeks. The Irish Sun reported earlier this month how three underage international managers will also be departing.

Tom Mohan (men’s under-19), Dave Connell (women’s under-19) will be joined by Jason Donohue, who previously took charge of the under-15 and 16 boys’ teams, in leaving the FAI.