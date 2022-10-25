FAI create new head of women and girls football role

THE FAI HAVE announced they are recruiting for the newly-created role of head of women and girls football.

The head of women and girls’ football will be part of the FAI’s football leadership team and oversee the continued development of the game, reporting to director of football Marc Canham.

The FAI state that the successful applicant “will have a particular focus to grow participation and retention of women and girls at all levels of the game, while also supporting wider football development strategies.”

It has been a landmark year for the women’s game in Ireland, with the senior international team recently qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

FAI Ceo Jonathan Hill said: “Developing the full potential of football for women and girls is a key pillar in the 2022-2025 FAI Strategy and the head of women and girls’ football will play a pivotal role in implementing this as the Association continues to build on the foundations already in place and identify new opportunities for growth.

“We have truly fantastic role models in our current Ireland women’s national team, guided by an excellent manager in Vera Pauw, who are already inspiring women and girls all around the country to get involved in enjoying football at various levels.

“We must build on their magnificent qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to ensure that women’s and girls’ football does fulfil its full potential.”

FAI director of football Marc Canham added: “It is really exciting to add a head of women and girls’ football to our football leadership team. We are looking for someone who shares our passion for women and girls’ football and will bring a drive to help develop the game further.

“With participation rates at an all-time high at grassroots level, it is vital that we provide the right kind of support to help girls stay playing the game as well as encouraging more women and girls to get involved for the first time.

“It is also important to bring more women into our game through varied roles, such as coaching, refereeing, administration and volunteering.”

The application process for the new role is now open.

