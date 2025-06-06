Here's the full list of winners from this year's FAI international awards

THE WINNERS OF the 35th FAI International Awards have been confirmed — and honoured at an event in the Aviva Stadium.

Robbie Brady and Kyra Carusa were the big winners, crowned Senior Men’s and Women’s International Player of the Year respectively. Both players were presented with their awards in camp this week, with announcements made on the FAI social media channels.

Brady also claimed the International Goal of the Year award (v Finland), repeating his 2016 double.

Finn Azaz and Jessie Stapleton won the Young Player of the Year awards, while Cork’s Matt Healy took the Men’s Under-21 prize.

Irish legends Denise Irwin and Olivia O’Toole were inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame.

Irwin was capped 56 times, featuring at the 1994 World Cup in USA, while O’Toole is the Ireland women’s national team record goalscorer with 54 goals.

Denis Irwin (file photo). Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Broadcaster George Hamilton was the recipient of the Special Merit Award.

The event took place at Lansdowne Road before tonight’s international friendly between Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Ireland and Senegal.

The performances taken into account were from June 2024 to May 2025, while a jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helped with the selection of certain categories.

Here’s a full list of winners:

35th FAI International Awards Winners

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

Robbie Brady

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

Kyra Carusa

Young Men’s International Player of the Year

Finn Azaz

Advertisement

Young Women’s International Player of the Year

Jessie Stapleton

International Goal of the Year

MNT | Robbie Brady vs Finland

Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year

Matt Healy

Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Freddie Turley

Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Aoife Kelly

Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year

Kyle Fitzgerald

Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Finn Sherlock

Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Madison McGuane

Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year

Niall Sullivan

Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year

Keelin Comiskey

Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year

Archie Quinn

Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year

Hailey Twomey (Eureka Secondary School, Kells)

Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year

Rhys Knight (Clonkeen College, Blackrock)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Heather Jameson (Cerebral Palsy)

Amateur Player of the Year

Jake Dillon (Fairview Rangers)

Hall of Fame

Denis Irwin

Olivia O’Toole

Special Merit

George Hamilton.

You can view the nominees here>