Here's the full list of winners from this year's FAI international awards

THE WINNERS OF the 35th FAI International Awards have been confirmed — and honoured at an event in the Aviva Stadium.
Robbie Brady and Kyra Carusa were the big winners, crowned Senior Men’s and Women’s International Player of the Year respectively. Both players were presented with their awards in camp this week, with announcements made on the FAI social media channels.
Brady also claimed the International Goal of the Year award (v Finland), repeating his 2016 double.
Finn Azaz and Jessie Stapleton won the Young Player of the Year awards, while Cork’s Matt Healy took the Men’s Under-21 prize.
Irish legends Denise Irwin and Olivia O’Toole were inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame.
Irwin was capped 56 times, featuring at the 1994 World Cup in USA, while O’Toole is the Ireland women’s national team record goalscorer with 54 goals.
Denis Irwin (file photo). Morgan Treacy / INPHO
Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
Broadcaster George Hamilton was the recipient of the Special Merit Award.
The event took place at Lansdowne Road before tonight’s international friendly between Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Ireland and Senegal.
The performances taken into account were from June 2024 to May 2025, while a jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helped with the selection of certain categories.
Here’s a full list of winners:
35th FAI International Awards Winners
Senior Men’s International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady
Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Kyra Carusa
Young Men’s International Player of the Year
Finn Azaz
Young Women’s International Player of the Year
Jessie Stapleton
International Goal of the Year
MNT | Robbie Brady vs Finland
Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year
Matt Healy
Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Freddie Turley
Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Aoife Kelly
Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year
Kyle Fitzgerald
Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Finn Sherlock
Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Madison McGuane
Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Niall Sullivan
Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Keelin Comiskey
Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year
Archie Quinn
Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year
Hailey Twomey (Eureka Secondary School, Kells)
Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year
