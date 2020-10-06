FAI confirms level 3 plans with all adult amateur and underage fixtures ceased from midnight

THE FAI HAS tonight confirmed the cessation of all adult amateur and underage football matches from midnight tonight, in line with the Government’s introduction of level 3 Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

Elite football — “namely the SSE Airtricity League, the Women’s National League and all five underage National Leagues” — is the exception, with matches continuing behind closed doors.

Adult amateur and non-elite underage clubs can continue non-contact training as per government guidelines and in conjunction with the updated FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol.

Coaches and players are not permitted to leave their resident county for training with adult amateur and non-elite underage teams, however.

Adult amateur and underage football games in Dublin and Donegal had already been suspended when those counties entered level 3, but now the entire nation follows suit.

The GAA called a halt to all club fixtures yesterday, though inter-county is expected to go ahead as planned, while international, provincial, and elite amateur club rugby can continue through these new restrictions under the IRFU’s guidelines.

The FAI noted that it will continue to monitor government guidelines and will update their cessation order as required. The statement in full reads:

Following the Government’s introduction of Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions across the country, the FAI announces the cessation from midnight tonight of all Adult Amateur and Underage football matches with the exception of elite football.



“Following the Government’s introduction of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions across the country, the Football Association of Ireland announces the cessation from midnight tonight of all Adult Amateur and Underage football matches with the exception of elite football – namely the SSE Airtricity League, the Women’s National League and all five underage National Leagues.

“Adult amateur and non-elite Underage clubs can continue to train under non-contact conditions as per the Government Guidelines outlined in the ‘Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 – Plan for Living with COVID-19’ programme and in conjunction with the updated FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol.

“Coaches and players are not permitted to leave their resident county for training with adult amateur and non-elite underage teams.

“The FAI will continue to monitor Government guidelines and will update this cessation order as required.”

