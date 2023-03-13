FAI announce new multi-year kit deal with sportswear brand Castore

THE FAI HAS announced a multi-year new kit deal with premium sportswear brand Castore. The brand is currently in partnerships with Newcastle, McLaren, Rangers, and Andy Murray.

The partnership will see Castore becoming the official kit supplier and retail partner to the FAI, with the new home kit to be revealed on Monday, 20 March. It also follows the FAI termination of their long-running deal with suppliers JAAC sports in October last year

Today’s announcement follows the recent unveiling of a new national team crest for the FAI as well as a tweet of a shamrock symbol from the sportswear brand O’Neill’s which seemed to suggest that they were in line to become the association’s new kit manufacturer.

However, the FAI quickly moved to explain that no such deal had been agreed with the brand.

“This is an exciting time for the Association as we announce a new kit partner, a new shirt and a new crest for our international teams,” CEO of Football Association of Ireland Jonathan Hill said following today’s announcement.

“In Castore we believe we have found an ambitious and forward-looking partner who share our desire to move forward confidently and positively into a new era for the FAI and Irish football. Importantly, this is a significant commercial deal for the Association which helps us in our core strategic objective of creating a more stable financial base for the business and for the game as a whole.”

