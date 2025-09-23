FAI officials will appear before Oireachtas committee tomorrow following late U-turn

SENIOR OFFICIALS REPRESENTING the Football Association of Ireland will appear before a joint Oireachtas Committee on Wednesday following an 11th-hour U-turn.

Last Friday, the FAI informed the Committee “with great frustration” that it would be unable to attend the requested hearing to answer questions on the Association’s safeguarding procedures.

However, the FAI have now written to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport to inform them that a five-person delegation will appear tomorrow.

Chief executive David Courell, People & Culture Director Aoife Rafferty, President Paul Cooke, Chairperson Tony Keohane, and Child Welfare and Safeguarding Manager Kirsten Pakes are the confirmed attendees.

The Committee last week extended their original invitation to include Pakes, as well as former WNT head coach Eileen Gleeson — who now occupies a new role as FAI head of research and insights — and Gareth Maher, head of media for the women’s national team. Gleeson and Maher are not listed as part of the FAI delegation.

Wednesday’s hearing follows reporting published jointly by RTÉ and the Sunday Independent in July 2024 which detailed historical allegations of abuse suffered by female players.

An investigation by An Garda Siochana is ongoing, with the FAI initially withdrawing on the grounds that their appearance could “risk prejudicing ongoing Garda investigations and the rights of third parties”.

“The FAI therefore, in line with the stated Garda position, respectfully defer the invitation to attend on 24th September until such time as the ongoing Garda investigation has concluded,” it explained.

Committee chair Alan Kelly TD subsequently described the FAI’s reasons for deferring the invitation as “deeply worrying”.

“It seems to question the intentions of the committee which is unacceptable and indeed unprecedented.”

– With reporting by Gavin Cooney