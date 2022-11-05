FAI to review 'structural issue' and stand evacuation at Markets Field

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland [FAI] will review the circumstances that led to a section of Waterford supporters being relocated from the away stand of Markets Field in last night’s SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off final.

The Blues finished up 3-0 winners over Galway at the Limerick venue, though the game was halted in the first half due to “a structural issue” and the away stand was evacuated.

The FAI released a statement after the game. It reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland will review arrangements around the SSE Airtricity First Division Play-Off Final at Markets Field in Limerick following the relocation of a section of the Waterford FC supporters in the first half of the game.

Match halted on 26 mins due to ‘structural damage’ in stand housing Waterford fans. Stand evacuated. pic.twitter.com/FxAVW9OtO0 — John Fallon (@JFallonExaminer) November 4, 2022

“Local Gardaí and Stadium Event Management issued instructions for Waterford FC fans to leave the Away Stand of the ground after a structural issue developed affecting a section of the floor in the middle of the stand.

“The FAI thanks Gardaí and Stadium Event Management for their swift response and the Waterford FC supporters for their immediate cooperation.

“The matter will now be the subject of an FAI review which will include consultation with all parties.”