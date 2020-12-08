BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Advertisement

Government u-turn allows FAI's U17 and U19 leagues continue

They were initially cancelled, but have been allowed to continue in line with the decision to allow the GAA stage their minor and U20 championships.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 8:54 PM
17 minutes ago 328 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5293050
The U17 and U19 leagues can be concluded.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
The U17 and U19 leagues can be concluded.
The U17 and U19 leagues can be concluded.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE GOVERNMENT HAVE u-turned on their recommendation to cancel the final rounds of games in the FAI’s U19 and U17 leagues. 

The FAI announced with regret last week that the remaining games in the U19, U17, U15 and U13 leagues were cancelled under public health advice, in spite of the country’s return to Level Three. 

Many pointed out the inconsistency of cancelling the FAI’s leagues while allowing the GAA to proceed with their minor and U20 championships, including Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on sport, Chris Andrews, who said he would raise the issue with the government and “would be seeking clarity as to why so many sports are yet again being treated like second class citizens.”

Junior minister for sport Jack Chambers has tonight announced the government will allow the U17 and U19 leagues to conclude, though there is no such exemption for the U13 and U15 leagues. 

“The FAI Elite Under 17s and Under 19s leagues can now recommence and continue in line with the decision to facilitate the Minor and Under 20 Intercounty Championship”, tweeted Deputy Chambers. 

He added he has written to all national sporting bodies to develop “tailored proposals” for the continuation of each sport under the Covid guidelines. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie