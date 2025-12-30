Falcons hold off playoff-bound Rams despite second-half comeback

ZANE GONZALEZ KICKED a winning 51-yard field goal as the Atlanta Falcons held off a Los Angeles Rams comeback to score a 27-24 victory in the NFL.

The Rams, who have already clinched a playoff berth, had gone into Monday’s game in Atlanta hoping for a win to boost their postseason seeding.

But the 2022 Super Bowl champions found themselves chasing the game as already-eliminated Atlanta roared into a commanding half-time lead.

Running back Bijan Robinson stood out for Atlanta in a dominant first-half display, rushing for a career-long 93-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a hefty 21-0 advantage at the break.

Robinson had already opened the scoring after gathering a short pass from Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter to put Atlanta 7-0 up.

Jessie Bates then picked off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for a second quarter touchdown to help Atlanta take a 14-0 lead before Robinson’s long-range effort left the Falcons in complete control.

Yet the Rams responded to a disastrous first two quarters to level the game in the second half.

Stafford found Terrance Ferguson with a 27-yard pass to help cut the Falcons’ lead to 14 points before Jared Verse rumbled 76 yards for a touchdown after a blocked Gonzalez field goal attempt.

Stafford connected with receiver Puka Nacua to tie it at 24-24 with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Atlanta responded by moving Gonzalez into field goal range after the restart.

Gonzalez made no mistake with his game-winning effort, and the Falcons held on as Los Angeles fell to 11-5.

