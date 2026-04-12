Rangers recover from bad start to put six past Falkirk and keep heat on Hearts

Falkirk 3

Rangers 6

RANGERS SCORED FOUR goals in 16 minutes to come from two goals down at Falkirk and move a point off Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts with a 6-3 win.

Scottish football’s most exciting title race in decades delivered another afternoon of twists, turns and drama as Danny Rohl’s team came back from a poor start to record their first win over Falkirk this season.

Ben Broggio and Finn Yeats had the dominant Bairns two ahead but Tochi Chukwuani pulled a goal back just before the break and Rangers were a different team in the second half.

Youssef Chermiti and substitute Bojan Miovski hit doubles and Nico Raskin capped an all-action display with a goal.

Calvin Miller netted a second-half penalty for Falkirk but the hosts struggled to deal with Rangers’ greater attacking threat after the interval.

Rangers had drawn twice with the Bairns this season and not won on their previous four league visits to the Falkirk Stadium.

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The most recent trip in October ended Russell Martin’s brief tenure after mounted police had to escort the manager out of the car park amid protests.

Their latest visit also looked like it might also have serious ramifications as Falkirk, with a strong wind at their backs, started well. Broggio knocked home a sixth-minute opener after Jayden Meghoma failed to cut out Miller’s low cross.

Chermiti volleyed over from eight yards following James Tavernier’s free-kick but the Bairns were worth their second goal in the 26th minute. They pinned Rangers in with some intense pressing and Yeats swept a loose ball low into the corner from 20 yards with a first-time effort.

Falkirk were controlling possession but Rangers pulled one back in contentious circumstances three minutes before the break.

The home side appeared to stop in anticipation of a goal kick after Raskin’s cross curled over the goalmouth seconds after Thelo Aasgaard hit the post. But the ball landed on the head of Djeidi Gassama, whose header hit the post before Chukwuani converted the rebound.

The home side claimed the cross had gone out of play but there was no clear evidence in the footage.

Meghoma was booked for a foul on Miller inside the home half but with his defence completely exposed and the left-back set up the equaliser inside two minutes of the restart.

Meghoma won the ball back on the edge of the Falkirk box and delivered a low cross which was flicked home by Chermiti, who soon sliced a decent chance to put his team in front.

With Miovski on for Mikey Moore to join Chermiti up front, Rangers had much more threat about them and they went in front in the 52nd minute. Raskin ran round the outside of Aasgaard and hit the Norwegian’s pass first time into the far corner.

Chermiti missed another chance before Raskin set up Miovski to bundle home with a cross from the left.

Falkirk got a lifeline in the 70th minute when Miller netted from the spot after Tavernier had brought down Filip Lissah.

But Raskin was involved again when Rangers restored their two-goal cushion, bursting forward before Chermiti netted after Gassama’s shot was blocked.

The Belgian midfielder was eventually booked for a clash with Dylan Tait after earlier escaping yellow cards for a clear pull and embracing Rangers fans after his goal.

Miovski rounded off the scoring two minutes from time when he converted Oliver Antman’s low cross from close range.