BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 18 October 2020
Advertisement

No Ally Pally return for history-maker Fallon Sherrock after she fails to qualify

The 26-year-old hit the headlines at last year’s PDC World Championship.

By Press Association Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 11:31 PM
15 minutes ago 298 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5237218
Fallon Sherrock.
Image: PA
Fallon Sherrock.
Fallon Sherrock.
Image: PA

FALLON SHERROCK WILL not return to the scene of her greatest triumph after failing to secure her place at the 2020/21 World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The 26-year-old made history in the event last year, becoming the first female to win a match en route to the third round.

But Sherrock, nicknamed the ‘Queen of the Palace’ for her heroics there, will not get the chance to hit the headlines again later this year after finishing outside the top two in the PDC Women’s Series Order of Merit.

Sherrock produced some fine performances over the four events in Barnsley, reaching two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final.

But it was not good enough to dislodge top two Lisa Ashton and Deta Hedman, with Sherrock missing out on legs won over the four events.

Four-time women’s champion Ashton, who won a PDC Tour card earlier this year, played in the 2019 World Championship while 60-year-old Hedman will make her debut.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie