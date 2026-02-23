Irish football fan representative group to run survey on Israel games

AN IRISH FOOTBALL fan representative group is running a survey on the Uefa Nations League games against Israel later this year.

The Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP) say the questionnaire is being distributed through communication channels with supporters and members of constituent groups and is available for completion from today until Friday, 27 February.

“With the FAI insisting they will play these games no matter what, we are now in a position where we must make the voices of Irish football fans heard once again,” an IFSP statement issued this morning reads.

The IFSP reiterated their stance that they do not believe the games should be played.

Ireland was drawn into the same group as Israel, Austria and Kosovo for the 2026 Nations League earlier this month, and the FAI confirmed shortly after the draw that Ireland would be fulfilling the games against Israel.

There has been mixed opinion on whether the games should go ahead, while protestors gathered outside the FAI headquarters in Abbotstown on Friday to call for a boycott.

The full statement from the Irish Football Supporters Partnership reads:

“Last September, along with the PFAI, the Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP) wrote to the board and senior leadership of the FAI to demand that they raise the matter of suspending Israel from Uefa.

“This letter was followed by a General Assembly motion in November 2025 directing the FAI to raise Israel’s suspension with Uefa. It was passed by a large majority of delegates.

“As we feel Israel should be suspended from Uefa for the violations of its own rulebook cited in that motion, it is self-evident that we do not believe the games should be played.

“With the FAI insisting they will play these games no matter what, we are now in a position where we must make the voices of Irish football fans heard once again.

“We are running a rapid survey of fans with some straightforward questions about the games and fans’ involvement in them.

“The survey is available between now and 10pm, Friday the 27th of February, and will be distributed through communication channels with supporters and members of our constituent groups.

“We will make a further statement after the survey closes and results have been compiled.”