Ahern, Ringrose, and McCloskey were ruled out of Japan game

MUNSTER FORWARD THOMAS Ahern was ruled out of probable involvement for Ireland against Japan this week after suffering a head injury in training.

Ahern, who won his first two Ireland caps last summer, was in the running to feature for Andy Farrell’s side until his training ground injury on Tuesday.

Farrell confirmed that centres Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose were also unavailable for selection due to injuries.

“Thomas Ahern was in the reckoning there to have a crack at playing for Ireland, but unfortunately on Tuesday he got a bang on the head and he’s going through the HIA protocols,” said Farrell.

McCloskey hurt his groin during last weekend’s defeat to New Zealand, while Ringrose picked up a hamstring injury at training yesterday.

“He [McCloskey] is back into rehabilitation, running,” said Farrell.

“It’s not as bad or severe as what would be first thought of. We presume or hope that he’s going to be fit for selection next week, but obviously he’s got to get through a bit more rehab in the coming days.

“Garry Ringrose had a slight feel of a tight hamstring, so to risk him this week wouldn’t be a good option for us going forward. So he pulled out of training precautionally yesterday.”

The man replacing Ringrose in Ireland’s number 13 shirt this Saturday in Dublin is Tom Farrell.

The 32-year-old Munster man has had a circuitous route to earning his first international cap, something Ireland boss Farrell said makes it all the more impressive.

“I mentioned it to the squad yesterday and it was fantastic for me to do so, to stand him up in front of his peers and tell them the story,” said Farrell.

“Six years ago now, Tom, I was obviously an assistant coach under Joe [Schmidt] and we brought him in for training camp and he never got selected. And six years later, here we are.

“He’s at the ripe old age of 32 but playing his best rugby and 100% deserves a shot. Not just for the form that he’s shown over the last couple of seasons, but also how he’s applied himself when he’s come into camp. So, that’s been very impressive.

“But the word resilience doesn’t probably do it justice. He’s kept on fighting and fighting and fighting and he gets to make his dream come true, which is play for Ireland in his debut on Saturday.”

The introduction of Farrell to the Irish midfield is one of eight changes to the starting XV that lost to New Zealand, with Caelan Doris, Thomas Clarkson, Rónan Kelleher, Craig Casey, Nick Timoney, Robbie Henshaw, and Jacob Stockdale coming into the side.

Farrell hopes the changes will create plenty of competition for places ahead of the Australia and South Africa games later this month.

“Obviously, everything gets thrown into the pot in regards to selection when you’re coming up with four big games and you throw a bit of travel in there,” said Farrell.

“And at the stage of the season that it’s at, everything gets thrown into the pot. But I suppose the lads that don’t get a chance to play this weekend, they’re the ones that’s brimming to get back. Because coming back to Dublin on the back of a loss isn’t nice.

“You always want to get back on the horse. But at the same time, the lads that get to go onto the field this weekend, they’re the ones that have the chance to prove to the rest of them that they’re mean business. So, yes, I suppose everything comes into play.”