'Privilege to share all these years with you' - Nadal hails Federer

RAFAEL NADAL SAID said it was “an honour” to share “amazing moments” with Roger Federer after the Swiss great announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday.

Federer, 41, said he would retire after the Laver Cup in London later in September, having not played since Wimbledon 2021 because of a knee problem.

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would never have come,” Nadal wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is only behind Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21), on the list of most men’s singles majors.

They have faced each other 14 times at Grand Slam events, with Nadal winning on 10 occasions and Federer four.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that,” continued Nadal.

“For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife Mirka, your kids, your family, and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at (the) Laver Cup.”

The hard-court tournament, from 23-25 September, sees tennis stars from Europe face others from the rest of the world, with Nadal and Federer together on ‘Team Europe’.

Tributes have also poured in for Federer from several other leading tennis figures.

Carlos Alcaraz

Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

Billie Jean King

(1/2) Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/zxGq4izh1v — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022

Martina Navratilova

What a heartfelt message , full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!

Xoxoxo https://t.co/2s1Aw5SpJ5 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 15, 2022

– © AFP 2022