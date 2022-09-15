Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 15 September 2022
Advertisement

'Privilege to share all these years with you' - Nadal hails Federer

Federer said he would retire after the Laver Cup in London.

By AFP Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 7:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,260 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5867825
Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne
Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.
Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne

RAFAEL NADAL SAID said it was “an honour” to share “amazing moments” with Roger Federer after the Swiss great announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday.

Federer, 41, said he would retire after the Laver Cup in London later in September, having not played since Wimbledon 2021 because of a knee problem.

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would never have come,” Nadal wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is only behind Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21), on the list of most men’s singles majors.

They have faced each other 14 times at Grand Slam events, with Nadal winning on 10 occasions and Federer four.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that,” continued Nadal.

“For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife Mirka, your kids, your family, and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at (the) Laver Cup.”

The hard-court tournament, from 23-25 September, sees tennis stars from Europe face others from the rest of the world, with Nadal and Federer together on ‘Team Europe’.

tennis-2012-australian-open-day-eleven-melbourne-park

Tributes have also poured in for Federer from several other leading tennis figures.

Carlos Alcaraz

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Billie Jean King

Martina Navratilova

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie