Feinberg-Mngomezulu captains Stormers into Champions Cup last 16

Early Champions Cup results on Saturday:

Pool 1

Sharks 50 Clermont 12

Pool 3

Bayonne 13 Leinster 22

Stormers 39 Leicester 26

Playing later

Pool 1

Toulouse v Sale

Pool 2

Munster v Castres

Gloucester v Toulon

SOUTH AFRICA fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored seven points as the Stormers beat Leicester 39-26 on Saturday to seal their place in the Champions Cup last 16 from Pool 3.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23, slotted two conversions and a penalty as his side crossed five times in total in rainy conditions in Cape Town as they bounced back from last Sunday’s 61-10 thumping at Harlequins.

Defeat left the Tigers’ last 16 chances hanging by a thread, with La Rochelle needing only a single point from their home match with Quins to snatch the last knock-out spot from Pool 3.

The Stormers named playmaker Feinberg-Mngomezulu as captain with regular skipper Salmaan Moerat ruled out due to a family engagement, while backs Warrick Gelant and Damian Willemse were both missing due to the head injury protocol.

Gelant and Williams started last Sunday’s hammering at Harlequins, which left the South Africans needing at least a draw against the Tigers to advance.

The visitors left England full-back Freddie Steward at home in a much-changed outfit, despite needing a win to ensure a spot in the last 16.

Later, in Pool 1, Antoine Dupont’s Toulouse host Sale, needing a win to reach the next round.

If the record six-time winners beat their English visitors, then the South African Sharks will be eliminated, despite hammering Clermont 50-12 earlier in the day.

In-form Glasgow host three-time champions Saracens on Sunday in the final game in the group, with the Scottish side eyeing a top seed in the last 16.

In Pool 2, Toulon head to Gloucester and Munster host Castres later on Saturday, with all four sides able to join Bath in the next round.

The English champions hammered Edinburgh 63-10 on Friday, with the Scottish club waiting on the other outcomes to see if they make it through.

On Friday, the Bulls edged Pau 26-24 in Pool 4 to keep their hopes of progress alive with the Scarlets, who head to Northampton on Sunday, the only side that can deny them a spot in the knockouts.

Champions Bordeaux-Begles head to Bristol earlier on Sunday, with both teams already in the next round.

