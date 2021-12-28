Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 28 December 2021
Advertisement

Ferran Torres completes move from Manchester City to Barcelona

City accepted an offer worth an initial £46.7million for the Spain international last week.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 3:24 PM
17 minutes ago 418 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5641639
Ferran Torres in action for City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ferran Torres in action for City.
Ferran Torres in action for City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FERRAN TORRES HAS completed his move from Manchester City to Barcelona, both clubs have confirmed.

City accepted an offer worth an initial £46.7million for the Spain international last week.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year contract at the Nou Camp which Barcelona have publicised contains a buyout clause of €1 billion (£841m).

He will be officially presented as a Barcelona player on 3 January, after the transfer window has formally opened.

A tweet from City read: “Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona.”

Torres spent just 16 months at City, scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions after signing from Valencia in the summer of 2020.

He was not thought to be unhappy at the Etihad Stadium but became keen on the move after learning of the Catalan giants’ interest.

The deal could be worth a further £8.5m to City in potential add-ons and represents a reasonable profit on their £20.9m outlay.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City.

“Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100 per cent, worked hard for the team and scored goals which helped us win trophies.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Injury unfortunately prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career.”

Torres was bought primarily as a winger but also operated, with some success, as a centre-forward in a City side short of natural strikers.

He was part of the side that won the Premier League last season but had made only seven appearances this term after breaking a metatarsal while on international duty in October.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie