Jim Gavin. Dan Clohessy/INPHO
FreeAras 2025

All-Ireland winning manager Jim Gavin is Fianna Fáil's Presidential candidate

The presidential election will take place on 24 October.
12.31pm, 9 Sep 2025
FORMER DUBLIN FOOTBALL manager Jim Gavin will be Fianna Fáil’s presidential election candidate after winning today’s secret ballot of the parliamentary party. 

Gavin received 41 votes to MEP Billy Kelleher’s 29. 

Voting among Fianna Fáil TDs, Senators and MEPs took place this morning in Leinster House, with both candidates making a 10-minute pitch to the members ahead of the secret ballot.

This is a breaking story, more to follow… 

