All-Ireland winning manager Jim Gavin is Fianna Fáil's Presidential candidate

FORMER DUBLIN FOOTBALL manager Jim Gavin will be Fianna Fáil’s presidential election candidate after winning today’s secret ballot of the parliamentary party.

Gavin received 41 votes to MEP Billy Kelleher’s 29.

Voting among Fianna Fáil TDs, Senators and MEPs took place this morning in Leinster House, with both candidates making a 10-minute pitch to the members ahead of the secret ballot.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

Written by Jane Matthews and posted on TheJournal.ie