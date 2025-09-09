The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
All-Ireland winning manager Jim Gavin is Fianna Fáil's Presidential candidate
FORMER DUBLIN FOOTBALL manager Jim Gavin will be Fianna Fáil’s presidential election candidate after winning today’s secret ballot of the parliamentary party.
Gavin received 41 votes to MEP Billy Kelleher’s 29.
Voting among Fianna Fáil TDs, Senators and MEPs took place this morning in Leinster House, with both candidates making a 10-minute pitch to the members ahead of the secret ballot.
This is a breaking story, more to follow…
Written by Jane Matthews and posted on TheJournal.ie
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Aras 2025 aras 25 Billy Kelleher Fianna Fáil Irish Presidential Election 2025 Jim Gavin