Advertisement
More Stories
Fiji captain Tevita Ikanivere. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeautumn internationals

Fiji name team for Ireland test at the weekend

Islanders bringing good form with them to Dublin.
2.53pm, 21 Nov 2024
267

FIJI HAVE NAMED their side to face Ireland in the Autumn Internationals series this Saturday. (Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm, live on Virgin Media 1/TNT)

Fiji defeated Wales 24-19 in Cardiff last Sunday week, and then saw off Spain 33-19 last week. They will be coming to Dublin with their tails up, while Andy Farrell’s men will be seeking to gain a little bit more consistency. 

Gc6YgRCXoAAwXY6

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie