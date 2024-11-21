FIJI HAVE NAMED their side to face Ireland in the Autumn Internationals series this Saturday. (Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm, live on Virgin Media 1/TNT)
Fiji defeated Wales 24-19 in Cardiff last Sunday week, and then saw off Spain 33-19 last week. They will be coming to Dublin with their tails up, while Andy Farrell’s men will be seeking to gain a little bit more consistency.
Fiji name team for Ireland test at the weekend
autumn internationals Fiji Ireland Rugby