Fiji name team for Ireland test at the weekend

FIJI HAVE NAMED their side to face Ireland in the Autumn Internationals series this Saturday. (Aviva Stadium, 3.10pm, live on Virgin Media 1/TNT)

Fiji defeated Wales 24-19 in Cardiff last Sunday week, and then saw off Spain 33-19 last week. They will be coming to Dublin with their tails up, while Andy Farrell’s men will be seeking to gain a little bit more consistency.