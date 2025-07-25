Ireland's Finn Azaz set to miss three more weeks with quad injury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND attacking midfielder is a doubt for Middlesbrough’s Championship opener at home to Swansea on 9 August as he continues to recover from injury.

Azaz has missed his club’s two official pre-season friendlies to date and is set to miss the rest of pre-season with the same quad complaint, according to new Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards.

“Finn had a tightness in his quad,” Edwards said following ‘Boro’s 2-0 friendly defeat away to League One side Bradford. “It was scanned, and he’s probably going to be around three weeks… That’s where he’s at.

“It’s really frustrating because he was looking brilliant in the early days – really motivated and looking really good. He’s a naturally fit boy, so we’re hoping that we get him back quickly and he doesn’t require too much getting up to speed.”

Azaz was a virtual ever-present for ‘Boro last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists in 45 Championship appearances.

The 24-year-old has earned seven international caps and scored one goal for Ireland since his debut against Switzerland in March 2024.