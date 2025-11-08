Finn Azaz on scoresheet as managerless Southampton beat Sheffield Wednesday

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL FINN Azaz netted his first Southampton goal as caretaker boss Tonda Eckert’s hopes of becoming full-time manager were boosted with a 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Under-21 boss Eckert gained control of the first team after Will Still was sacked last weekend and has since won back-to-back matches to change the mood at St Mary’s.

Casper Jander and fellow summer signing Azaz rushed Saints into a two-goal lead before Harry Amass pulled one back before half-time, but Adam Armstrong made sure of the points shortly after the restart.

Advertisement

Eckert, who has previous assistant manager experience at Barnsley and Genoa, is now the most likely candidate to take over from Still permanently.

After Jander haphazardly put the hosts ahead, Azaz doubled the Saints’ lead on 17 minutes, receiving the ball from Tom Fellows before stroking into the bottom corner.

Wednesday pulled one goal back in the 25th minute, when Manchester United loanee Amass ghosted through a couple of tackles before finding the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Saints regained their two-goal cushion less than 90 seconds into the second half when Taylor Harwood-Belis sent Armstrong clean through. The striker kept his composure to beat a defender and then use the outside of his foot to finish.