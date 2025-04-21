Finn Azaz scores as Middlesbrough play-off hopes hit, Shane Duffy on target for Norwich

Results – Championship

Cardiff City 1-1 Oxford United

Hull City 2-1 Preston North End

Luton Town 3-1 Bristol City

Millwall 3-1 Norwich City

Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Coventry City

Portsmouth 1-o Watford

QPR 1-2 Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Middlesbrough

Sunderland 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

West Brom 1-3 Derby County

********

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY SUBSTITUTE Anthony Musaba scrambled home an 89th-minute winner as Middlesbrough’s Championship play-off hopes were dented by a damaging 2-1 loss at Hillsborough.

Michael Carrick’s men were on course to climb into the top six following Ireland international Finn Azaz’s 11th-minute opener in rain-soaked South Yorkshire, the second successive game where Azaz had scored.

But Josh Windass equalised early in the second half before Musaba earned Wednesday a first home success since New Year’s Day at the death.

Advertisement

Boro blew a big chance to double their advantage when Tommy Conway’s penalty was saved by Owls goalkeeper Pierce Charles in the 22nd minute.

Victory would have lifted the visitors to sixth place on goal difference, but they remain three points adrift of Coventry, who were beaten at relegation-threatened Plymouth, with only two games to go.

Shane Duffy scored as Norwich City were defeated 3-1 by Millwall today, the home roaring back into the play-off race after Mihailo Ivanovic scored twice at The Den.

Ivanovic’s double and Femi Azeez’s goal – coupled with the four teams above them all slipping up – leaves Millwall just three points off sixth-placed Coventry with two matches to go.

Ivanovic put Millwall ahead and they doubled their lead six minutes before half-time after George Saville’s deep, inswinging free-kick was glanced home by winger Azeez for only his second Championship goal of the season.

Norwich grabbed a lifeline in first-half stoppage time when Duffy met Jacob Wright’s corner with a powerful header into the net.

In the 69th minute Ivanovic got his head to a Saville corner for Millwall and this time it flew in to secure what could be a crucial three points.

Resurgent Swansea made it five consecutive Championship wins by beating QPR 2-1 and further boosting Athlone native Alan Sheehan’s chances of taking permanent charge.

Sheehan has now presided over seven wins and just two defeats from his 11 matches at the helm since taking over as caretaker boss, following the sacking of Luke Williams in February.

It would have been five clean sheets in a row had Karamoko Dembele not pulled a goal back for Rangers, with the west London side’s first effort on target.

Morgan Fox’s 29th-minute own goal put Swansea in front and Harry Darling doubled the score early in the second half for the Welsh side, who were only six points clear of the drop zone just over a month ago.

They will end the season much closer to the play-offs than relegation places as they currently sit just six points away from the top six.