Dutch midfielder signs for Spurs in initial €60 million deal, Azaz joins Boro

Updated at 18.35

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR ON Friday signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig in a boost for new manager Thomas Frank.

Spurs have been in pursuit of an attacking midfielder during the summer transfer window.

They failed to lure Morgan Gibbs-White away from Nottingham Forest, and their bid to sign Eberechi Eze was scuppered when the England international left Crystal Palace for Tottenham’s arch north London rivals Arsenal.

That makes the arrival of the 22-year-old Simons all the more important to Spurs, who, together with Arsenal and reigning champions Liverpool, have won their opening two games of the new Premier League season.

Spurs said the Netherlands international had signed a “long-term contract”, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

No fee was disclosed but British media reports suggested he had joined Tottenham in a deal worth an initial £51.8 million (€60 million) with further add-ons included.

“I’m really happy and can’t wait to get going,” Simons told Spurs’ website. “I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time.

“It’s a great club and when I met the head coach (Frank) I knew straight away that this was the right place for me.

“I will bring flair to the team but also hard work and discipline. I want to do everything I can to win, for the team and also for the fans.”

Danish boss Frank added: “Xavi has proven his ability to get goals and assists, both from the number 10 position and left-wing. He also has a great eye for his team-mates in terms of unlocking defences, and I know he will come in and be part of a good team that is already working hard together.”

Spurs lost James Maddison in pre-season to a serious knee injury, which will sideline the England international for most of this season, Dejan Kulusevski, who has played as a central attacking midfielder, is also out with a knee problem.

A product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, the training ground for Lionel Messi and a host of other stars, Simons moved as a teenager to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 before starring with 22 goals while on loan to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven during the 2022/23 season.

Simons spent the next two seasons at Leipzig and added 22 goals in 78 appearances before his move was made permanent earlier this year.

He is set to be introduced to the Spurs fans before Saturday’s home league game against Bournemouth. He will wear the number seven shirt vacated by former Tottenham captain Son Heung-min.

Elsewhere, Ireland midfielder Finn Azaz has joined Southampton from Middlesbrough on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the Championship over the past two seasons, registering 46 goal contributions in 93 appearances for Boro and Plymouth Argyle.

Azaz has climbed through the leagues, winning the League Two title with Cheltenham in 2020/21 and the division’s Young Player of the Season award at Newport the following year, in loan spells from West Brom and Aston Villa respectively.

We’re delighted to confirm the signing of Finn Azaz from Middlesbrough on a four-year contract 🤩 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 29, 2025

He then spent 18 months on loan at Plymouth, helping them win the League One title in 2022/23 before returning for the first half of Argyle’s Championship campaign.

After 15 goals and 14 assists in 60 league games at Home Park, Boro bought him from Villa in January 2024.

Azaz departs Middlesbrough with 17 goals and 17 assists to his name in 67 league outings and as a Republic of Ireland international with seven caps, having made his senior debut in March 2024.

Southampton technical director Johannes Spors said: “Finn is a player with tremendous ability who will bring extra creativity to boost our attacking options.

“He is a proven performer in the Championship, and we look forward to seeing him continue his impressive development here at Southampton.”

Finn Azaz said: “It feels amazing. Obviously it’s been talked about for a little while, and I’m really happy to be here.

“I’m really, really excited to prove I can play for a Premier League club. I know we’re in the Championship now, but we’re trying to operate at Premier League level to ultimately get promoted, win the league, and get back to the Premier League.”

Mateus Fernandes (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, West Ham have completed the signing of midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Southampton.

The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal to sign for Graham Potter’s struggling side in a “package worth over £40 million (€46 million)”, according to Southampton.

The Hammers, who face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday, are rooted to the foot of the Premier League having lost both of their matches so far.

West Ham were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup earlier this week after they surrendered a two-goal lead over Wolves.

“I’m very happy to be here, and I’m very excited to play for West Ham,” said Portugal U21 international Fernandes.

“It’s a big step for me. It’s a big club, a massive club. The project, the stadium, the city, everything.

“I want to try to play football, enjoy football, not just run and try to score, but try to play good football. The most important thing is to try to give everything every day.”

Potter, who is under increasing pressure following West Ham’s bleak start to the season, continued: “Mateus is a young player who has made impressive progress in the early part of his career, and we are delighted to have secured his signing.

“He gained valuable experience in the Premier League last year with Southampton and is someone we really feel can help improve us and fit into what we are trying to build and develop at the club.

“We believe that his attributes and strengths will bring a different dimension to the squad, and, from speaking to him, I know that he can’t wait to get started here.

“He has shown great maturity and character for someone so young, and we look forward to seeing his continued progress and impact at West Ham United.”

Additional reporting by AFP and Press Assoiation